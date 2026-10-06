Hanakah with Woody Guthrie?

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Woody Guthrie authored America’s alternative national anthem, “This Land is Your Land,” as well as an enormous catalog of Dust Bowl ballads and anti-fascist lyrics. Who knew that he also left behind a wealth of celebratory Hanakah songs?

Director Steven Pressman’s documentary, Dust Bowls and Jewish Souls, investigates Guthrie’s close ties American Jewry. His hitch-hiking, train-hopping rambles from Oklahoma to Texas, from Los Angeles to New York, are integral to his legend. His journey into the Jewish tradition has received cursory notice at best.

Working with home movies, family scrapbooks and interviews with the singer’s children Arlo and Nora, Guthrie biographer Will Kaufman, Yiddish folksinger Daniel Kahn, Klezmatic Lorin Sklamberg and other scholars and artists, Pressman reveals Guthrie’s remarkable immersion into what was for him an alien culture. He knew no Jews in the one-story Okie town where he grew up; he first encountered Jews as a radio entertainer in Los Angeles where he escaped the Dust Bowl, and after moving to New York in 1940, was embraced by the city’s largely Jewish left bohemian community. Guthrie’s recording career was enabled by Moses Asch, whose Folkways label released a trove of his songs and elevated him to the front of the folk music revival.

Deep Kinship

Guthrie’s immersion only deepened after meeting Marjorie Greenblatt, a modern dancer whose troupe coupled his songs with their sharp-edged ballet. Guthrie and Greenblatt fell in love and divorced their spouses. Her father Isidore disapproved, but her mother, Aliza, smiled on their marriage. She found a deep sense of kinship with her new son-in-law as a fellow refugee and socialist. Their influence on each other is Pressman’s greatest revelation.

Like many American Jews, Greenblatt’s family fled Ukraine and Poland ahead of the next pogrom. “The word ‘America’ quickened many a pulse,” she wrote. She was a prolific Yiddish poet whose verses were set to music by Jewish American songwriters. She is less known than she should be, but some of her songs have been revived in recent years. Guthrie and Greenblatt spent many hours together, critiquing each other. Under his influence her verse turned toward social issues. Under hers, he wrote a lyric of great sophistication concerning the Holocaust and its perpetrators.

Guthrie and Marjorie settled down with their three children in predominantly Jewish enclaves, neighborhoods where bagels were common as white bread, with a kosher deli on every corner. He studied the Talmud and wrote “The Many and the Few,” a 17-verse epic on ancient Jewish history in the form of an Appalachian ballad. Guthrie was wholly comfortable in Yiddishkeit without losing his Americana persona. When the blacklist cancelled leftist performers, his Jewish manager, Harold Leventhal, helped find him work.

Arlo recalls growing up with a “Hanakah tree” during the holidays and a menorah on the windowsill. As he puts it, his father never exchanged his faith but added to it.

Nora recalls the unexpected visit by a young man just in from the Midwest, Bob Dylan, who came looking for her father. Guthrie was Dylan’s guiding light on the strength of those Folkways recordings. Dylan became a frequent visitor to Guthrie’s hospital room, where he was confined before his death in 1967 from Huntington’s Disease, a degenerative disorder that eventually left him unable to walk, talk or sing.

Dust Bowls and Jews screens 7 p.m. Sunday, October 11 at the Marcus North Shore Cinema. Dust Bowls and Jews is the opening night feature for this year’s Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival, jewishfilmfestivals.org/festivals/2026/milwaukee-jewish-film-festival-2026.