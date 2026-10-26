Helen Mirren has ‘A Talent for Murder’

× Expand © Bleeker Street Helen Mirren in 'A Talent for Murder' (2026) Helen Mirren and Alden Ehrenreich in 'A Talent for Murder' (2026)

Patricia Highsmith has never gone away. Since her death in 1995, her stories have inspired several films, including The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) and the Netflix series “Ripley” (2024). The noirish author was a cartographer of darkened dreams, with a coroner’s eye for telling details. Highsmith left behind a gallery of dangerous characters; perhaps none were more deadly than herself?

That’s the premise behind A Talent for Murder, which began life as a play called Switzerland (performed by Renaissance Theaterworks in 2025). Playwright Joanna Murray-Smith adapted her story for the screen in director Anton Corbijn’s new film. A Talent for Murder stars Helen Mirren, almost unrecognizably ugly in face and spirit, as Highsmith. She lives alone in a modernist fortress with a magnificent view of the Swiss Alps, a cigarette in her mouth, a glass of brandy at her side, an Olympia typewriter with a blank white page on her table. She’s blocked, and her New York publisher is eager for one more book. Specificaly, they want another novel starring Tom Ripley, the sociopathic antihero who sold more copies than anything else she wrote. She says she’s done with Ripley.

In an effort to change her mind, the publisher dispatches an eager young editorial acolyte, Edward Ridgeway (Alden Ehrenreich), with a contract for the reluctant author to sign. Warning sign for Ridgeway: The cabbie taking him up the winding mountain road to her bunker tells him that Highsmith poisoned her neighbor’s dog for barking. Highsmith isn’t pleased to see the intruder at her door and eyes him with undisguised hostility. “I’m not writing another Ripley so your boss can get rich,” she snarls. Maybe she doesn’t have another Ripley to write?

Ehrenreich’s Ridgeway will remind fans of Matt Damon’s starring role in The Talented Mr. Ripley. He looks just as nerdy, wholesome and fresh faced—with a glint of ambition visible soon enough. Not unlike Ripley, Ridgeway comes from poverty, wants to climb higher and has a talent for role playing. Winning Highsmith’s signature on a contract means a promotion, but she’s a steep challenge. She collects antique weapons, uses them, and keeps a pantry full of bottled poisons. He wonders about his Ivy League predecessor, an editorial assistant also sent to retrieve Highsmith’s signature. That man never returned. Ridgeway is disconcerted to find his expensive clothes hanging in Highsmith’s guest room closet, and like Ripley trying on Dicky Greenleaf’s togs, he starts to wear them.

After enduring her vicious verbal assaults, and even a surgically precise knife wound as he slept, Ridgeway finally begins to unblock Highsmith as they verbally collaborate on the plot for a new Ripley novel. For material, he uses his encounter on the train from Zurich with Clementine Balfour (Olivia Cooke), just the sort of wealthy American abroad Highsmith favored in her stories. A Talent for Murder visualizes those scenes, with Ridgeway as the charming but murderous Ripley and Clementine as the object of his schemes. He marries her in Rome, murders her grandfather and aunt (in baroque fashion), leaving the unsuspecting Clementine as the heiress. As in The Talented Mr. Ripley, the Italian police investigate the suspicious crimes but find nothing.

Mirren, an Oscar-winning British veteran (The Queen), steals every scene with a villainous yet occasionally sympathetic portrayal of a troubled, dangerous talent. Ehrenreich (Han Solo in a latter-day Star Wars picture) and Cooke (Life Itself) give pitch perfect performances.

Twists? Yes, just as in Highsmith’s own stories, there are twists. More interesting are the questions: Was Ripley Highsmith’s alter-ego? And was she just as sociopathic as the character she shaped and sold? Or was she just unhealthily hard-headed in her appraisal of reality? “Happiness, it’s overrated—it’s an opiate, a delusion,” she tells Ridgeway. “Happy people are people who don’t ask questions.”