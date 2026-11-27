× Expand Photo © Disney Hexed (2026)

Hexed has the magic but not enough of it to be a must-see film.

The film focuses on teenager Billie and her discovery of her witch powers. She is transported to the magical realm of Hexe and faces off against the villainous Queen Celeste alongside her mother Alice. Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, it stars Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Walton Goggins and Jodie Foster.

Starting with the positives, the voice performances are great. Steinfeld shines as Billie and portrays her a likeable yet flawed protagonist that audiences can root for. Jones does a great job as her loving but overprotective and cautious mother. Foster also turns in a sinister and slightly heartfelt performance as Celeste, the queen of witches.

However, Goggins outshines all of them as the reclusive but loving Beef Roger Crummchuk. Due in no small part to Goggins’ Southern twang and comedic chops, Beef has some of the funniest lines in Hexed. He is by far the most entertaining character in the film.

Great Animation

Like with all Disney films, the animation is great. Even though it has been said that the company’s signature modern 3D animation style is played out, it cannot be denied that their films look amazing. Hexed is no different. Since it deals with magic, the scenes with spells being used and the apropos action sequences are well done.

The film also has a great emotional core and set of messages. Billie’s relationship with Alice is sure to resonate with mothers and daughters who see the film. Without spoiling key plot details, its core message about being different not being a bad thing is a necessary and forever relevant one.

As great as the emotional core and messages are, they contribute to the film’s biggest problem. That is the usage of overused tropes. While they are effective, the story and messaging have been used in plenty of other Disney films to better degrees. That is the main reason why Hexed does not really stand out from its predecessors. Because of this, the film is very predictable at times.

While not the most original or groundbreaking Disney film, Hexed is still a good enough film for families to enjoy. Hexed is in theaters now.