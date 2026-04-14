Is Robert Christgau ‘The Last Critic’?

× Expand Robert Christgau in The Last Critic (2026) Robert Christgau in The Last Critic (2026)

According to Robert Christgau’s daughter, the first thing he said after shoulder surgery was: “How long before I can type?”

The subject of the documentary The Last Critic has been typing nonstop for six decades. In the late ‘60s Christgau landed with the first wave of rock critics and became prominent with his pithy record reviews for the Village Voice, America’s flagship alternative paper. He helped define the importance, careerwise and otherwise, of rock critics at a time when rock music peaked in aesthetic ambition and social importance. Back then, it wasn’t just more background noise.

Maybe it’s not surprising that Christgau’s first ambition was to be a sportswriter. His critiques had that confident punch, the willingness to call foul and argue with the umpires of taste. He was beloved and notorious, even among people who seldom read his reviews, for grading albums A+ to E-, with A+ as an “organically conceived masterpiece” and E- as utterly unspeakable. The Last Critic recalls Lou Reed’s public umbrage, recorded on his 1978 LP Live: Take No Prisoners, over receiving a B-, and interviews Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, who still seems slightly bemused at the low marks for his early efforts. Christgau retorts that Sonic Youth got better with age, remarking that 95% of experimental art fails—but the remaining 5% is essential.

The documentary’s director Matty Wishnow follows Christgau around the Manhattan apartment he shares with his wife, writer Carola Dibbell, along with 36,000 vinyl LPs and floor-ceiling shelves of books and CDs, with bulging file cabinets tucked in between. Wishnow walks with Christgau and Dibbell through Greenwich Village, past the Fillmore East (now a bank) and the kosher restaurant where they had their first date (now a grocery). Strolling into a record shop and thumbing through the racks, Christgau says, “I can’t see one thing that I don’t own that I want.” Wishnow visits Christgau’s storage locker somewhere in New York City, crammed with more records and seemingly every letter he ever received; he reads one from an angry Billy Joel fan.

Critical Thinking

Expand Robert Christgau - The Last Critic (2026) Robert Christgau in The Last Critic (2026)

The Last Critic shows Christgau as deadline driven and besotted by music, listening virtually all the time, even when falling asleep at night. He acknowledges that he occupies no Godlike objectivity, only that he knows his likes and dislikes and endeavors to explain why. He was the master of the one-line put down, and fashioned paragraph-long reviews with haiku precision. He loves words and choses them well. As a Village Voice editor, he refused to homogenize his crew of contributors, whose diverse ranks included Stanley Crouch and Lester Bangs, and sought to let them speak clearly in their own voices.

Wishnow interviews cultural thinker Greil Marcus, Christgau’s longtime friend and combatant. Marcus paints in panorama and Christgau in miniature and they disagree about The Band, The Ramones, Lucinda Williams and more. Despite their differences, Marcus praises Christgau as “exacting and intolerant of mediocrity and fakery.” Latter-day music critics such as Kalefa Sanneh discuss Christgau’s enduring influence and the importance of critical thinking in our dumbed-down world.

Dibbell and Christgau (who once wore a T-shirt reading “MONOGAMY”) have been together since the ‘60s. The Last Critic reveals her role as his copy editor and intellectual collaborator. Christgau shares memories, he once beat John Cale at ping-pong, and concerns about the future. At age 82 when the film was shot, he worries less about mortality than retaining “continued consciousness” in old age. The last years have seen unimagined developments, including MAGA-espousing rappers (Christgau was an early supporter of hip-hop) and Village Voice’s takeover by a malignant corporation called New Times. After they fired him and other staffers in 2005, Christgau rebounded on Substack with paid subscriptions. He’s still typing.

The Last Critic debuted last month at SXSW Film Festival, winning the Special Jury Award for Feature Documentary. The Milwaukee Film Festival will screen The Last Critic April 19 at the Downer Theatre and April 19 and 23 at the Oriental Theatre. For more information, visit https://mkefilm.org/