Jane Fonda Meets with Gulf Coast Communities Fighting Fossil Fuel Expansion in 'GASLIT'

× Expand © Greenpeace USA Jane Fonda (left) in Gaslit (2026) Jane Fonda (left) in Gaslit (2026)

A tale of climate crisis action, GASLIT is a testament to collective power. The documentary follows actress-activist Jane Fonda as she travels through the oil fields of Texas and Louisiana, meeting community members active in the regional struggle against fossil fuel expansion. Screenings of GASLIT during the Milwaukee Film Festival will be Friday, April 17 at 12:45 p.m. at the Downer Theatre, Saturday, April 18 at 2:30 p.m. at the Oriental Theatre, and Sunday, April 26 at 12:45 p.m. at the Downer Theatre.

In addition to her legendary career in film spanning seven decades, Jane Fonda has a long history as a social and political activist, having been involved in causes such as feminism, environmentalism, opposition to war and LGBTQ+ rights, among others. GASLIT director Katie Camosy was born and raised in Kenosha and has worked for environmental organization Greenpeace for more than a decade, which is how she first connected with Fonda. “We started a series called Fire Drill Fridays, and I was filming as [Fonda] and activist friends of hers were getting arrested at the Capitol every week,” Camosy explains. “They used their celebrity statuses to get press around it, which was very effective.”

As of 2023, the U.S. is now the world’s largest exporter of liquified natural gas, owed to oil and gas companies experiencing a boom in plastics production while using hazardous petrochemicals. In GASLIT, Fonda meets with so-called everyday folks like shrimpers, cattle ranchers, faith leaders, community organizers and even former oil workers who have come together to protect their communities against greedy profiteers and unchecked environmental exploitation.

Fuel Industry Impact

Most people in the U.S. who do not live in an area impacted by the fossil fuel industry may not know the extent of its impact. Camosy had traveled to Port Arthur, Texas and connected with John Beard, who appears in the film, where she witnessed firsthand the effects of pervasive oil and gas infrastructure. “The juxtaposition of this beautiful part of the country with all of this polluting industry was so shocking,” she remembers. “We couldn’t drink the tap water down there, which is something that happened throughout the shoot.”

GASLIT begins in the Permian Basin of West Texas, home to the largest oil drilling field in the U.S., where a woman named Sharon Wilson uses an industrial thermal camera to see the methane and other emissions from oil and gas plants that are invisible to the naked eye. “I’ll never forget looking through the camera and seeing billowing clouds of methane,” Camosy recalls. “That’s not a leak or an accident; that’s intentional.” Fonda also meets with Diane Wilson, a Texas shrimper, who engages in direct action by way of hunger strikes, as well as Jo and Joy Banner, Louisiana sisters who are taking the legal route by holding companies accountable to historic preservation laws.

Camosy was profoundly inspired by the spirit and fortitude of Gulf Coast communities finding ways to fight back, which ultimately set the stage for GASLIT. The film took approximately three years to make and was edited from nearly 500 hours of footage. GASLIT was originally envisioned as a web series, and it retains an episodic storytelling approach even in its documentary format. “I really wanted to tell it as one story,” Camosy affirms. “We shot for three weeks straight in a different location every day.”

Cancer Alley

Shocking statistics GASLIT sheds light on include how one in every five deaths worldwide is related to fossil fuel air pollution as well as that 17 million people in the U.S. live within a mile of an active oil or gas well—far closer than what is recommended for safety. The film also spends time in a region of Louisiana between New Orleans and Baton Rouge known as “Cancer Alley”—where cancer is hundreds of times more prevalent than the national average. “This idea of sacrifice zones, which are basically areas where the people’s health is basically sacrificed for the industry, really gets you fired up,” Camosy remarks.

GASLIT’s sharply clever title comments on what the fossil fuel industry tries to convince communities that clearly is not true, downplaying the health, environmental and economic impacts while emphasizing a need for encroaching oil and gas infrastructure - all while talking up supposed benefits like jobs and philanthropy. “They’re trying to tell us one thing while doing something very different,” Camosy attests. “This film gets through all that noise and spin and deception to show you the reality of what it’s like to live in this region. It’s a story we all need to listen to and see how we can play a part as well.”

Visit the GASLIT website to learn more and take action. Watch the trailer here.