× Expand © Red Dinosaur Productions/Secret Handshake Productions Season 2, Episode 3 of "Tales of Dread and Darkness: Exposing the ADPA" A scene from Season 2, Episode 3 of "Tales of Dread and Darkness: Exposing the ADPA" (2026)

John and Elliott Brotherhood aim to create joyful and independent art.

Born and raised in Wauwatosa, the two brothers grew up loving film and acting. John is an independent filmmaker, while Elliott is a sound designer, writer and voice actor. According to John, one of his favorite movies growing up was E.T. the Extra Terrestrial. As a result, he used to reenact scenes from the film with their father as a kid.

According to Elliott, he loved fantasy and escapism. Being a fan of The Legend of Zelda, he wrote a fan-made screenplay based on the franchise as a preteen. They were also into film musicals, such as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, as children.

The brothers also wrote full-length plays in high school. In 2019, they shot a demo reel that was a pilot of a mockumentary named Classroom 51. Afterwards, Red Dinosaur Productions was formed in 2020 by John. The company produces their show “Tales of Dead and Darkness: Exposing the ADPA.” From 2020 to 2023, many short films were produced by Red Dinosaur.

Love those Mockumentaries

“To go more directly into how Red Dinosaur Productions was founded, I’ve always been enamored with the mockumentary genre, as you can see in ‘Tales of Dread and Darkness’ too,” said John when describing the company’s origins. “So Red Dinosaur stemmed from that kind of initial desire to make a mockumentary.”

“Tales of Dead and Darkness: Exposing the ADPA” is a horror-thriller mockumentary series that focuses on a series of mysterious tapes being sent to Secret Handshake Productions. The tapes become seized by a mysterious organization named the ADPA (Anomaly Defense and Protection Agency). A documentarian named Peter Vanderkilk investigates the ADPA and discovers a conspiracy. The first season released in October 2024, which was followed up by the second season in October of this year.

Secret Handshake was founded by Elliott in early 2024. It is an audio production company that collaborates with Red Dinosaur to make the show. According to John, it was initially conceived as an audio series by Elliott and produced through Secret Handshake.

When it came to the television series, the brothers collaborated to conceive the idea based off Secret Handshake’s existing IP and Red Dinosaur ran with that to produce it. During collaborations, audio-only productions are mainly handled by Secret Handshake while film and television productions are mainly handled by Red Dinosaur.

Influential Horror

“The Shining, The Blair Witch Project, which was a huge influence in this piece,” said John when discussing horror influences for “Tales of Dead and Darkness: Exposing the ADPA.” “Get Out is another one that I love.”

Another influence for the show was a 1998 found-footage horror mockumentary named The Last Broadcast. When it came to developing the show and writing it, John stated that the idea of the ADPA being a rabbit hole that gets deeper the more it gets dug into was central to its design.

According to John, a lot of the actors in the show come from the Milwaukee theater community. Since he and Elliott came up in the scene when they were younger, most of the cast is made up of their friends and mentors. Notable members include Milwaukee theater community legends such as Mark Corkins, Jim Pickering and Marcy Kearns. They play the characters of Peter Vanderkilk, Ernest W. and Dr. Danielle Baker, respectively.

The goal of the series relates to the goals of Red Dinosaur and Secret Handshake. According to John and Elliott, the names of their respective companies came from places of imagination and fun. Dinosaurs and handshakes are reminiscent of childhoods. Since the world is a dark and scary place, the brothers aim to provide audiences an escape and place to latch onto when it comes to creativity.

According to John, the second season of “Tales of Dead and Darkness: Exposing the ADPA” premiered to a sold-out crowd at Nō Studios on September 25. The show can be streamed on YouTube.