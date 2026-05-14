‘Party Girl’ Screening to Benefit Planned Parenthood-Affiliated Student Group

× Expand Photo by Jolee Mallmann/Courtesy of Milwaukee Film Downer Theatre exterior - Milwaukee Film The Downer Theatre on the Upper East Side of Milwaukee

Thursday, May 21, Daisy von Scherler Mayer’s Party Girl shows at the Downer Theater, the fourth screening in Petey Balestrieri’s “Petey’s Popcorn” event series. Admission is free, though box office donations go to support Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGen) at UW-Milwaukee: a university-based branch of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin’s programming (PPAWI). The student organization works to provide reproductive and sexual health education to college students through fun and inclusive events on and off campus.

Ducky Griesemer, former treasurer and data manager turned president of PPGen at UW-Milwaukee, explains that the org’s work is vital for all students, but is especially impactful for students coming from suburban or rural communities across Wisconsin where “education on reproductive health may not be a priority.” These students may be engaging with sexual health in a meaningful way for the first time in college, emphasizing the need for educational spaces that bring students in regardless of their background or existing knowledge.

Expand Photo courtesy Planned Parenthood Generation Action/Ducky Griesemer Ducky Griesemer - UWM Planned Parenthood Generation Action Former PPGen President, Ducky Griesemer, tables at a UWM student event.

Griesemer graduated in December 2025, though the PPGen crew began planning their partnered event with Petey’s Popcorn earlier that fall. “I’m kind of a weird volunteer they let hang around still,” they joke. Although they are no longer president, Griesemer is excited to see the fruits of their team’s labor.

PPGen’s partnership with Petey’s Popcorn was pretty serendipitous; Griesemer works for Milwaukee Film, of course making Balestrieri, cinema operations director for both the Downer and Oriental Theaters, a work colleague. Knowing Griesemer was involved with PPAWI and PPGen, “he approached me one day about Petey’s Popcorn and asked if I wanted in [for the month of May].”

“Each month we find a local host and partner with a local charity of their choice,” explains Balestrieri. Three film screenings have already gone to support The CR8TV House, National & Estabrook DIY Skate Parks and Woodland Pattern Poetry Center.

Petey’s Popcorn is not official Milwaukee Film programming but has the indirect effect of uplifting the Save the Downer campaign, launched to support the restoration of the Downer Theater shortly after its acquisition by Milwaukee Film in early 2026. Balestrieri explains that though the event is of his own initiative, it highlights affordable rentals available at the small neighborhood movie theater.

PPGen’s Event Organizing Legacy

The upcoming Party Girl screening is no exception to PPGen’s reputation for unique community-building events. The group regularly hosts clothing swaps and back-to-school bashes, also known for their advocacy at Pridefest and Juneteenth celebrations. They aspire to bring back drag queen bingo nights, formerly a PPGen mainstay, in the wake of the ongoing UWM cultural center consolidation controversy: a move by the university that stands to leave thousands of students in the lurch regarding multicultural resources and community outreach opportunities. PPGen intends for their events to meet this emergent need for community-building in the UWM community and the City of Milwaukee more broadly.

Griesemer feels that Party Girl’s plot aligns well with the student organization’s values, tracing the path of a young (by some definitions, reckless) woman’s winding path to autonomy, purpose and self fulfilment. Especially in the current climate, Griesemer argues, “it’s cool to care!”

Expand Photo courtesy Planned Parenthood Generation Action/Ducky Griesemer Planned Parenthood Generation Action at UWM "(left to right) Jo Fox (PPAWI Liason), Brynna Fen (PPGen Event Organizer), Norah Lom (Social Media Manager & VP), Gisela Padilla (President)

Griesemer expects mostly students and recent grads will attend as a last hurrah for the school year but strongly encourages non-students to attend and support both Milwaukee Film and PPGen. They explain that PPGen’s funding comes from PPAWI’s existing budget rather than the university, making community support all the more vital. Donations cover expenses for community events (paying performers, booking spaces), canvassing and tabling materials (merch, buttons, printing literature) and more. “Community support is what keeps our events free for students to attend. We want to uplift local artists and drive home that [our work] impacts everything,” says Griesemer. Funding is especially crucial during the summertime when many student organizers transition to internship roles with PPAWI. “Students get crazy amazing opportunities [through PPGen] that I really look back on fondly,” affirms Griesemer.

The event will include a brief introduction from both Balestrieri and Griesemer right at 9 p.m., with the 94-minute film to begin closer to 9:15. Cash and virtual donations to PPGen will be accepted, meanwhile all concessions proceeds go towards Milwaukee Film. Petey’s Popcorn is held every third Thursday at the Downer Theater, with film and partner details TBA for June 18. More information on the Party Girl screening can be found on socials for both PPGen at UWM and Petey’s Popcorn.