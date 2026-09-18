‘Resident Evil’ Is an Entertaining Video Game Adaptation

× Expand © Sony Pictures Austin Abrams in 'Resident Evil' (2026). Austin Abrams in 'Resident Evil' (2026).

Resident Evil continues the recent trend of well-done video game adaptations.

Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name and directed by Zach Cregger, the film focuses on a medical courier trying to survive zombies while attempting to make a delivery. It stars Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Howser, Kali Reis and Zach Cherry.

Since Resident Evil is an iconic franchise, it is no surprise that it has been adapted to film and television numerous times. From the Milla Jovovich films to the 2022 Netflix series, the franchise has no shortage of adaptations. However, most of them have not been well received.

Additionally, video game adaptations in general have historically been negatively received. That was until the 2020s, which has consisted of Netflix’s Arcane series, Sonic the Hedgehog films and HBO’s The Last of Us series, just to name a few. Thankfully, Resident Evil maintains this trajectory and delivers a fun horror film that anyone can enjoy.

While it excludes iconic characters like Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong, Claire and Chris Redfield, it makes up for those omissions enough via Abrams’ Bryan. As the protagonist, Abrams successfully carries the film via great charm and comedic timing. Since he is by himself for most of the runtime, Abrams’ performance is strengthened by Bryan’s reaction to things happening around him. It also helps that Bryan is portrayed as a relatable and well-meaning guy, which causes s him to be easy to root for.

Comic Relief

Another standout is Paul Walter Howser as Carl. Howser usually shines in comedic roles, and Resident Evil is no different. The scenes between Howser and Abrams shine as some of the film’s best and greatly showcase their comedic talents.

The franchise’s horror and gameplay elements are well represented in the film. There is no shortage of suspenseful moments or game references that will satisfy fans. Cregger’s talents that made “Barbarian” and “Weapons” successful are on full display here. The film’s action and special effects are also big highlights.

The only negative pertains to the ending. Without giving anything away, it is bound to divide audiences.

While not the greatest video game adaptation, Resident Evil easily surpasses the past attempts at bringing the games to screen. Hopefully, this success signifies a brighter cinematic future for the franchise. “Resident Evil” hits theaters on September 18.