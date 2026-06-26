‘Supergirl’ Entertaining But Disappointing DCU Entry

× Expand © Warner Bros. Milly Alcock in Supergirl (2026) Milly Alcock in Supergirl (2026)

Supergirl is a fine film that should have been great.

Debuting in “Action Comics” #252 in May 1959, Supergirl was created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino. Otherwise known as Kara Zor-El, Supergirl is the cousin of Superman and has been adapted across many mediums since her inception. One of the most notable and infamous adaptations is the 1984 self-titled film that starred Helen Slater in the lead. Its notoriety comes from its very poor critical and financial performance that effectively killed female-led superhero films for 20 years.

Supergirl is the first theatrical solo film of the character since then. It is because of this that it should be more than what it is.

Starring Milly Alcock as the titular character, Supergirl is the second film in the DC Universe and a follow-up to Superman. Directed by Craig Gillespie and adapting the 2022 comic “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” the film chronicles the revenge quest that Supergirl and a girl named Ruthye go on in pursuit of the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Girl of Steel

Expand © Warner Bros. Pictures Milly Alcock in Supergirl (2026) Milly Alcock in Supergirl (2026)

Starting with the positives, Alcock shines as the Girl of Steel. Coming off HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” it is easy to see why the actress was cast. While kindhearted and optimistic like Superman, Supergirl is often portrayed as being more aggressive and rebellious compared to her cousin. Alcock perfectly portrays these aspects of the character while bringing vulnerability and charisma to the role.

Following right behind Alcock are Eve Ridley and Jason Momoa as Ruthye and Lobo, respectively. While Ridley also turns in a good performance as the vengeance-seeking co-lead, Momoa’s Lobo is the standout of the film. While unnecessary in the context of the plot, Momoa perfectly portrays the chaotic but lovable nature of the character from the comics and injects life into all his scenes. It is easy to see why fans have long campaigned for Momoa to portray the antihero bounty hunter.

Aside from these aspects, the emotional flashback scenes of Kara on Krypton, David Corenswet’s Superman, the special effects and a few action scenes, the rest of the film unfortunately falls flat. Krem, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, is a disappointing villain that tries too hard to be intimidating while simultaneously not being intimidating at all. Schoenaerts’ performance overall felt over the top and campy. This aspect of “Supergirl” echoes its biggest issue, which is how it adapts its source material.

Fails to Capture

Expand © Warner Bros. Matthias Schoenaerts in Supergirl (2026) Matthias Schoenaerts in Supergirl (2026)

In addition to unexplained plot points and holes, the film fails at living up to “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.” In the comic, Krem is not impressive either but portrayed in a simpler and more straightforward way than in the film. It felt like the film was trying to overcorrect via making Krem more threatening and not as straightforward.

Since “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” is cited as one of the best comics in recent years and the best Supergirl story, it serves as the best possible basis for a Supergirl movie. While the film hits most of the basic plot points of the comic, there is so much from it that the film fails to capture. Even though adaptations are never completely faithful to the source material, it feels like Supergirl is not even as good as a halfway decent take on the story can be.

While Supergirl is mostly watchable and not a bad film, it pales in comparison to 2025’s Superman and does not live up to its potential. The Maiden of Might deserves better. Hopefully, the film’s quality is not an indicator of what audiences must look forward to when it comes to the DCU. Supergirl releases on June 26.