‘Wildwood’ Is One of the Year’s Best Films

× Expand © Laika Studios Wildwood (2026) Jacob Tremblay and Peyton Elizabeth Lee in Wildwood (2026)

Wildwood further cements that stop-motion animation will always have a place in the world.

Directed by Travis Knight and adapted from the 2011 book of the same name, the film focuses on a girl named Prue who ventures into the mysterious and magical Impassable Wilderness to save her brother, Mac. It stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Maya Erskine, Jake Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Awkwafina and Angela Bassett.

Being the latest release from LAIKA Studios, Wildwood has a lot to live up to. LAIKA, led by Knight as its CEO and president, is primarily known for making stop-motion feature films. These include classics such as Coraline, ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings. It is safe to say that Wildwood more than lives up to its predecessors and expectations.

As usual with LAIKA films, the best aspect of Wildwood is the animation. It took roughly 16 years to make, and it shows. Since stop-motion animation is largely handmade with physical puppets and sets, the characters and environments all look highly tangible.

Scale of Animation

Expand © Laika Studios Animating Wildwood (2026) An animator maneuvers characters and props in-between frames during the making of Wildwood (2026)

Another aspect of the animation that stands out is its scale. The world of Wildwood feels incredibly lived in and huge in ways that other animated films from this year do not. Without spoiling, the third act encapsulates this aspect the most.

The voice performances were also great. Lee’s take on Prue gives the character the right amount of realistic teenager characterization without forgoing her sympathetic side and heroic nature. Like with everyone else in the film, the well-crafted facial expressions perfectly compliment Lee’s performance.

While the performances of Lee and the other actors are generally great, the true standout of the film is Mulligan as villain Alexandra. Mulligan wonderfully portrays her as a deeply sympathetic character whose actions are understandable but undoubtedly evil. Even though sympathetic villains are very common in media nowadays, Wildwood’s storytelling and Mulligan’s performance make Alexandra one of the best film villains of the year so far.

Aside from a few baffling character decisions and unanswered questions about the film’s world, the story is great and highly emotional. Since it is rated PG-13, Wildwood explores dark and complex themes in more straightforward ways than most animated films. No punches are pulled in the film’s exploration of grief, loss, growing up, love and war.

Wildwood is a cinematic achievement and one of the year’s best films. LAIKA has done it again. Surely, the film is a shoo-in for either a Best Picture or Best Animated Feature award at next year’s Academy Awards. Wildwood is in theaters on October 23.