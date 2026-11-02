Wisconsin Filmmaker Kyle Arpke Speaks on ‘The New Extinction’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kyle Arpke The New Extinction still A still from "The New Extinction" featuring Thomas Carr and Alan Detrich (2026)

Kyle Arpke is making a Wisconsin-based documentary.

Titled The New Extinction, it focuses on Kenosha academic paleontologist Thomas Carr and commercial fossil hunter Alan Detrich. Carr aims to convince Carthage College and the Dinosaur Discovery Museum to reinvest in his program via his discovery of juvenile T. rex fossils. Meanwhile, Detrich partners with a Kansas museum to show off a rare T. rex specimen that might change the face of paleontology. The film aims to unravel the ethics behind fossil sales, scientific research and the modern American dream.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Wisconsin, Arpke grew up a fan of dinosaurs and storytelling. According to Arpke, seeing Jurassic Park as child made him realize that it was possible to make stories about them. By time Arpke got to high school, he realized how much he loved filmmaking and decided to pursue it. While attending UW-Milwaukee, Arpke took filmmaking courses and graduated with a film degree. Since then, Arpke has worked as a freelance video editor, director and commercial DP while pursuing filmmaking on the side.

“So, this was back in 2017 when I was sort of pursuing past interests,” said Arpke when discussing how the concept of The New Extinction came to be. “I was looking up local paleontologists, and it just happens to be that Dr. Thomas Carr, who’s from Carthage College and the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, happens to be the lead researcher in Tyrannosaurus Rex.”

Digging Fossils

Expand Image courtesy of Kyle Arpke The New Extincition (2026) The New Extinction (2026)

Under the idea of doing a spec video spot to advertise Carr’s work at the Carthage Institute of Paleontology, Arpke reached out to him and met at his Carthage office in July of 2017. According to Arpke, Carr told him that dug-up fossils on private land in America can be sold to everyday people and in auctions for potentially millions of dollars. However, there is no guarantee that these fossils will be in the hands of science because they will possibly be sold to a museum.

Most of the time, they get sold outside of academic institutions and to wealthy private individuals. Because of this, science often does not get access to study the fossils. According to Arpke, this is what sparked the documentary idea. A few weeks later, Arpke and Jessica Knap, his wife and producing partner, traveled to Carr’s Montana dig site and spent a few days following his dig for a triceratops that ended up at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum in Kenosha. After a few months of research and filming with people at different museums across the United States, Arpke came across Detrich.

“He represents the people that go and dig on private land and sell those fossils,” said Arpke when distinguishing between Detrich and Dr. Carr. “So from there, you know, from there, the film was well into production and you just sort of keep following their stories.”

Since Detrich’s methods tend to antagonize the scientific community, it is easy for him to be seen and presented as the antagonist of the film. However, Arpke stated that that was not his intention and expressed his desire to show both sides of the main topic.

The New Extinction is 90 minutes long and will be screened at DOC NYC, the largest documentary film festival in the United States, on November 15 and 17. The screenings will take place at the historic village East by Angelika in Manhattan. Online screenings will also take place from November 16 to November 29. According to Arpke, distribution plans beyond these dates have not yet been finalized.

“It’s really cool to have Milwaukee showcased in New York City,” said Arpke when discussing the significance of the film being played at the festival. “So it’s a cool little feather in the cap and something that hopefully Milwaukee can be proud of too because the whole crew, you know, at some point in time was from Milwaukee.”

Arpke is also a wildlife photojournalist. His work can be found here.