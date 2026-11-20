Expand Photo courtesy of Ben Strand Ben Strand - screenwriter Ben Strand

Ben Strand is finally dipping his toe into screenwriting.

Raised in Dodgeville, Strand grew up writing. While Strand was in 3rd grade, there was a language arts program at his school called ECRI (Exemplary Center for Reading Instruction). According to Strand, the creative writing component of that part of his life stuck with him. Strand later went on to get his degrees in English and classical humanities from UW-Madison. Throughout his life, Strand has always worked on different story ideas, novels, projects and short stories.

In 2021, Strand’s book A Black Hawk War Guide: Landmarks, Battlefields, Museums & Firsthand Accounts was released. It is a non-fiction book that focuses on the 1832 conflict between Sauk war leader Black Hawk’s British Band and the U.S. military east of the Mississippi River. According to Strand, researching the Native American tribes and meeting with elders from the Sauk and Fox communities in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa made up a huge part of his preparation for writing the book. The process made Strand more excited to write fiction because of how difficult it was to write the book.

“So I started this script called The Conferencegoers because one of my first jobs was helping a national nonprofit put on conferences,” said Strand when discussing what went into creating his screenplay. “And then in different professional capacities I had, I attended conferences and was struck by how odd and quirky and interesting people act when they’re away and around a few 100 people like themselves, but are on, you know, a mini vacation too.”

The Conferencegoers is a comedy that focuses on three friends who come together for a last hurrah while one of them is dying from cancer. They end up going to each other’s conferences and being given chances to be different people. According to Strand, one of influences for the script was Wedding Crashers. Aside from being about the social construction of professional conferences, the story is also a satire on business and capitalism in America.

Strand’s script was written a year ago and modified due to various feedback it got from festivals that he attended. Strand submitted it to the Austin Film Festival this past spring and ended up being a second-round finalist in the 2026 AFF Script Competitions. To put into perspective how impressive that is, only the top 25 percent of 12,500+ scripts were selected for that.

The Austin Film Festival took place from October 29 to November 5. While there, Strand attempted to socialize, network and move his script forward. According to Strand, even though an agent was not secured, he walked away with many great leads and a path to continue his writing. Strand also had personal business cards made and swapped information with about 20 conferencegoers. The screenwriter also hopes to have two more scripts completed in time to submit for next year’s conference.

“If you have ideas and even the smallest urge to write, start writing, and keep going,” said Strand when giving advice.

Even though Strand loves to write, this aspect of his life is more of a side hobby. The screenwriter currently works as director of philanthropy at the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.