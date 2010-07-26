Out on Blu-ray/DVD

×

(2010)

* * (C)

Directed by SylvainWhite

Starring Idris Elba,Zoe Saldana, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Evans, Columbus Short, Oscar Jaenada,Jason Patric, Holt McCallany

Warner//RatedPG-13//Action//97 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

The screen adaptationof Andy Diggle's DC Comics/Vertigo series, casts Zoe Saldana as a kick-assheroine. A militia of five special ops soldiers observe school-aged children onthe premises of a Bolivian drug lord's compound. When they radio their superiorMax, asking him to delay the imminent bombing of the compound, Max refuses. Theteam barely manages to rescue the kids before the compound is blown tosmithereens, but Max leaves the team stranded in Bolivia. "Colonel" Clay(Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leads a unit consisting of demolitions expert Roque(Idris Elba), transportation expert Pooch (Columbus Short), a sniper known asCougar (Oscar Jaenada), and tech wizard Jenson (Chris Evans). After months ofworking odd jobs, their prospects of returning home look bleak until Aisha (ZoeSaldana) comes along, offering to supply the crew with funds to take down Max(Jason Patric). Depicted as a crazed, powerful operative, Max behaves like acartoon character, mistreating his right-hand man (Holt McCallany), andthreatening to kill his associates. Though Saldana creates a conflictedcharacter and a few action set pieces are clever, the sloppy "Losers"lacks the smarts to win us over. DVD features: Zoe and The Losers, English,French, Spanish language tracks, widescreen. 2-Disc Blu-Ray/DVD Combo Packfeatures same plus: film on DVD, digital copy, deleted scene, Band of Buddies:Ops Training with military advisor and ex-navy seal Harry Humphries, Close-uplook at the intense action sequences, Transforming Puerto Rico as a locationstand-in, Action style storytelling, writer Andy Diggle and artist Jock explaintheir development of the original comic series, Sneak peak - Batman: Under theRed Hood.





THE RUNAWAYS

(2010)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by FloriaSigismundi

Starring DakotaFanning, Kristen Stewart, Michael Shannon, Alia Shawkat, Scout Taylor-Compton,Stella Maeve

Sony//Rated R//Drama//107minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

Although lesshard-hitting than the 2005 documentary, Edgeplay:A FilmAbout the Runaways, thisbiopic depicts the formation of the '70s all-girl rock band, and the band'sdemise. Guitarist/songwriter Joan Jett's key relationships are explored,specifically her attachment to the group's Svengali-like manager, Kim Fowley(Shannon), as well as her friendship -- and more -- with the group's leadsinger, Cherie Currie (Fanning). Based on Currie's book, Neon Angel, the film depicts the singer's ongoing clashes with leadguitarist Ford (Taylor-Compton) and Fowley. Though positioned as an outcastwithin the band, it's Currie the crowd goes wild for on their 1977 tour of Japan. Thegroup's original recordings and recreations are overlaid by Dakota's vocalperformances, but Fanning, while adequate, isn't the singer Currie was. Spot-onacting brought the cast critical acclaim, though the film's $3.3 million grosswas a disappointment considering its $10 million budget. DVD and Blu-Rayfeatures: commentary by Jett, Behind-the-scenes making-of featurette, On theroad with The Runaways, English language tracks, widescreen.





COP OUT

(2010)

* 1/2 (C-)

Directed by Kevin Smith

Starring Bruce Willis,Tracy Morgan, Michelle Trachtenberg, Jason Lee, Seann William Scott, AdamBrody, Fred Armisen

Warner//RatedR//Comedy//113 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

This messy buddy-copcomedy is mainly notable as the first (and possibly the last time) Kevin Smithdirects someone else's screenplay. When a valuable baseball card is stolen fromveteran NYPD detective Jimmy Monroe (Willis), he recruits his partner PaulHodges (Morgan), to help him track down a memorabilia-obsessed crook. Since thecard represents his life savings, Monroeenlists the aid of stoner-thief Dave (Scott), but the thief's nonstop ramblingannoys Hodges, fixated on his own woes. Robin Williams, claiming he waspromised a starring role, sued the studio for $6 million dollarsonly to seehis lawsuit dismissed, but it's enough to make you wonder who stole what fromwhom. DVD features: Deleted scenes, English, Spanish, Canadian French languagetracks, widescreen. Blu-Ray Combo Pack features same plus: Picture-in-Picturecommentary by Smith and Scott, Over 40 minutes of never-before-seen extendedscenes and outtakes, Maximum Comedy Mode, Walk ons by Director Kevin Smith, 9focus points, Making the Movie trivia, DVD version of the film, Digital Copy ofthe film on Disc.





THE NEW RECRUITS

(2010)

* *1/2 (B-)

PBS Video//Not Rated//Documentary//56minutes

Available on: DVD

Soon to graduatecollege students are recruited to test the radical notion that it's good policyto sell essential items to the impoverishedprovided the price is affordable.The strategy reasons that people would rather be treated as customers than ascharity cases, but the principle is difficult to implement. This documentaryfollows three college graduates who sign on with companies that arehard-pressed to create functioning infrastructures and market items atrealistic costs to their buyers. DVD features: English language tracks,widescreen.





NOVA: Mount St. Helens:Back From The Dead

(2010)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by NickDavidson

PBS//NotRated//Documentary//56 minutes

Available on: DVD

Though the 1980 eruptionof Mount St. Helens buried the surrounding area under 300 feet of debris,biologist Charlie Crisafulli has been documenting the surprising return ofplant and animal life after just 30 years. In 2004, explosions belched steamand ash high into the air and presently, Crisafulli sees lava bubbling up tothe surface. Using GPS and magnetic mapping, geologists track magma movementdeep within the volcano that appears to be rising through a network of faultslocated beneath the mountain. While no one can predict future eruptions, NOVAdocuments scientific efforts to better understand the forces at work in our ownbackyard. DVD features: English language tracks, widescreen.





FORMOSA BETRAYED

(2009)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by Adam Kane

Starring James Van DerBeek, Wendy Crewson, John Heard, Will Tiao, Tzi Ma, Leslie Hope, JosephForunda, Nirut Sirichanya, Kenneth Tsang

Screen Media//RatedR//Drama//103 minutes

Available on: DVD

James Van Der Beekportrays FBI Agent Jake Kelly in a drama that functions as both history primerand a diplomat's worst nightmare. Following the murder of Henry Wen (Forunda),a Taiwanese professor of economics in Chicago, Kelly travels to Taiwan toassist in the homicide investigation. Much to the displeasure of Taiwaneseauthorities, Kelly conducts his own inquiry, greatly complicating the job of U.S. diplomaticattaché, Susan Kane (Crewson). The film wants to be a thriller, but is neithertense enough nor facile enough to earn the designation. Based on actual events,the characters are predictable even if the politics at play are not. DVDfeatures: Behind the scenes, Music featurette, English language tracks,Mandarin subtitles, widescreen.





SAINT JOHN OF LAS VEGAS

(2009)

*1/2 (C-)

Directed by Hue Rhodes

Starring Steve Buscemi,Sarah Silverman, Romany Malco, Peter Dinklage, John Cho, Emmanuelle Chriqui,Tim Blake Nelson

Vivendi//RatedR//Comedy//85 minutes

Available on: DVD

Inspired by Dante'sInferno, this comedy plays its Hell-card, yet barely wins a chuckle. Buscemiportrays John, an insurance investigator and gambling addict, sent to Las Vegas by hisunscrupulous boss (Dinklage), to determine whether an exotic dancer (Chriqui)was injured in an auto accident. The sight of a disabled stripper giving lapdances from her wheel chair, is funny, as is Cho's carnival performer stuck ina fire suit that bursts into flames every 20 seconds. John's flirtations withsin are neither provocative nor amusing while Silverman, as the coworker Johnpines for, is so annoying she makes Hell seem like a break room. Surely there'sa funny movie to be had when sending a gambling addict to Vegas, but you'llhave to look elsewhere to find it. DVD features: English language tracks,widescreen.





THE HOST

(2007)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by Joon-HoBong

Starring Kang-ho Song,Ko A-sung, Bae Doo-na, Bae Hae-il, Byun Hee-bong

Magnolia//Sci-Fi//RatedR//119 minutes

Available on: Blu-Ray

Though it gets nopoints for subtlety, this Korean monster is spellbinding. The 30-foot amphibianleaves its Han River home to attack the Parkfamily who reside in a trailer home doubling as a food stand. Old man Park, hisson Gang-du (Song), and the son's daughter Hyun-seo (A-sung) attempt to fleebut the creature swallows Hyun-seo whole and dives beneath the water. Severalhours later, the daughter telephones Gang-du with news that the creature isholding her captive somewhere inside the area's mammoth sewer. A mad dash tofind and rescue the girl reveals the acrobatic monster using its prehensiletail to grip, whip and thwart all escape attempts. Some heavy-handed jabs atthe US Government are laughable, though the playful monster, and Hyun-seo'sefforts to prevent her younger brother from becoming an appetizer, charm.Blu-Ray features: Dubbed English language track, widescreen.





TIN MAN: Special Edition

(2007)

* * (C)

Directed by NickWilling

Starring ZooeyDeschanel, Kathleen Robertson, Alan Cumming, Neal McDonough, Richard Dreyfuss,Callum Keith Rennie, Raoul Trujillo

Rhino//NotRated//Fantasy//267 minutes

Available on: Blu-Ray

This take off, inspiredby "The Wizard of Oz," isn't family fare. Reimagined in cyber-punkdark, the film looks great, but is stretched thin and characterized bylackluster performances. Deschanel appears as D.G., a small town waitresslonging for more. She gets her wish when she finds herself in the Outer Zone(Oz). Here she meets a brainless ninny (Cumming), a psychic man-lion hybrid (Trujillo), and a cowboycop (McDonough) going by "tin man." A beautiful, but evil sorceress,Azkadellia (Robertson) pursues D.G. for an inevitable showdown. While Deschanelis listless and Cumming is whiny, Robertson and McDonough give focusedperformances in a production boasting special effects as good or better thanmany big-screen offerings. 2-Disc Blu-Ray features: Making of featurette, Onset with the director, bloopers & gags, director & cast interviews, Rawand uncut with Raoul Trujillo, Making the mystic man with Richard Dreyfuss anddirector Nick Willing, English language tracks, widescreen.





ALSO OUT THIS WEEK





CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIRE

(2010)

Directed by Brian A.Miller

Starring Chris Klein,Adam Rodriguez, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Christine Lakin, RichardTimothy Jones, Lyle Kanouse, Michael Matthias

Lionsgate//RatedR//Action//85 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

Two Michigan police detectives (Rodriguez andKlein) investigate a suspicious crime that puts them in the crosshairs of bothgang-bangers and crooked cops. DVD and Blu-Ray features: Outtakes, Trailergallery, English language tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





JUST ANOTHER DAY

(2009)

Directed by PeterSpirer

Starring Clifton Powell, WoodHarris, Jamie Hector, Big Daddy Kane

Image//RatingR//Action//95 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

Young Eastie (Hector)is an emerging rapper seeking the assistance of hip-hop legend A-Maze (Harris),to land a record contract. Eastie is surprised to learn that A-Maze, whoappears to have it all, is battling to keep his own career alive. DVD andBlu-Ray features: Making of featurette, Making the music, Deleted Scenes,trailer, English language tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





NINJA'S CREED

(2009)

Directed by Babar Ahmed

Starring Eric Roberts,Noriyuki Morita, Gail Kim, LaLaine, Alexander Wraith

Lionsgate//RatedPG-13//Action//90 minutes

Available on: DVD

A ruthless assassin issent to Washington, D.C.to kill a high school teenager and end the modern day Himalayan Kingdom'sline of succession. The King sends a soldier to protect his daughter and anextreme battle ensues that blurs the lines between good and evil. DVD features:Behind-the-scenes interviews, the Composing Process, Deleted Scenes, Outtakes,Trailer Gallery, English language tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.







SUTURES

(2009)

Directed by TammiSutton

Starring Andrew Prine,Jason London, Kate French, Carlos Lauchu, Allison Lange

MTI//RatedR//Horror//90 minutes

Available on: DVD

A group of youngfriends are dropped into a life-and-death struggle after crossing paths with asurgeon dealing in black market body parts. DVD features: Behind-the-scenesfeaturette, trailers, English language tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





JERSEY SHORE: Season One, Uncensored

(2009-2010)

Starring VinnyGuadagnino, Nicole Polizzi, Ronnie Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Julissa Bermudez,Pauly Del Vecchio, Jenni Farley, Mike Sorrentino

MTV/Paramount//NotRated//Reality TV//487 minutes

Available on: DVD

MTV tries to maketitillating television from eight young singles sharing a summer home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The show's immature participants clash overlove and friendship while making the party scene. 3-Disc DVD features: deletedscenes, Reunion Special, Tips from The Situation and Snooki, Cast Commentary byThe Situation, Snooki and Pauly D, "Before the Shore," makeover withMichael Cera, English language tracks, widescreen.







CATS & DOGS

(2001)

Directed by LarryGuterman

Starring Jeff Goldblum,Elizabeth Perkins

Voices of JoePantoliano, Susan Sarandon, Alec Baldwin, Jon Lovitz, Michael Clarke Duncan,Tobey Maguire, Sean Hayes

Warner//RatedPG//Comedy//87 minutes

Available on: Blu-Ray

In Cats & Dogs, canines and felines battle each other for worldsupremacy. Cats attempt to infect humans with an allergy to dogs, but thepremise runs out of steam just as the plot thickens. Blu-ray features:commentary with director Lawrence Guterman, producer Chris DeFaria andproduction designer James Bissell, featurettes: HBO first look: the making ofcats & dogs, Teaching a new dog new tricks, Mr tinkles' audition tape, DogsRule, Mr Tinkles' speech, Storyboard comparisons, Concept sketches, English,French, Spanish language tracks, widescreen.





THE PROFESSIONAL

(1981)

Directed by GeorgesLautner

Starring Jean-PaulBelmondo, Jean Desailly, Jean-Louis Richard

Lionsgate//NotRated//Action//108 minutes

Available on: DVD

Assigned to kill anAfrican president, French secret agent Joss Baumont (Belmondo) is turned in tothe African authorities, by his own government, before carrying out hismission. Baumont makes a daring prison escape and decides to exact his revengeby going after his original target. DVD features: Theatrical trailer, Englishor French language tracks, widescreen.