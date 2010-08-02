Out on Blu-ray/DVD

×

(2010)

*1/2 (C-)

Directed by MiguelSapochnik

Starring Jude Law,Forest Whitaker, Alice Braga, Liev Schreiber, RZA, Carice van Houten

Universal//RatedR//Sci-Fi//112 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

In the near future, therich extend their lives using robotic spare parts sold by a corporation callingitself the Union. Organs cost upwards of $600,000and are financed at 19% interest. Pitchman Frank (Liev Schreiber) persuades thereluctant to sign on the dotted line. The corporation uses repo men to reclaimorgans from delinquent borrowers at the point of a scalpel. Repo men Remy (JudeLaw) and Jake (Forest Whitaker) partner-up on difficult cases. Though they playtheir roles straight and serious, Schreiber wades knee-deep in camp. Aftersuffering an on-the-job accident, Remy awakens to learn he has received acompany heart transplant, and that he no longer has the spirit to repo organs.Though unable to pay the freight on his own new ticker, Remy attempts to savedrug- addicted Beth (Alice Braga) from over-zealous repo men. Based on The Repossession Mambo, a novel by EricGarcia, the film sags before reviving its story with a clever last-minutetwist. DVD and Blu-Ray features: commentary with Director and Writers EricGarcia and Garrett Lerner, deleted scenes, The Union Commercials, Inside theVisual Effects, English, French, or Spanish language tracks, widescreen.





CLASH OF THE TITANS

(2010)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by LouisLeterrier

Starring SamWorthington, Mads Mikkelsen, Alexa Davalos, Jason Flemyng, Ralph Fiennes, LiamNeeson, Gemma Arterton, Danny Huston, Polly Walker, Luke Evans

Warner//Rated PG-13//Fantasy//118minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

The latest toga andsandals fantasy loosely remakes 1981's Clashof the Titans. The saga depicts meddlesome Greek Gods unleashing anunderlord and his monsters against men and demigods. Ralph Fiennes whispersmuch of his dialogue as Hades, while hero Perseus is embodied by a bland SamWorthington. Zeus (Liam Neeson) is the moody ruler of Olympus,while Andromeda (Alexa Davalos) remains a steadfastly passive and saintly humanprincess. The most memorable characters are man-hating Medusa and Polly Walkeras the scene-chewing Queen Cassiopeia. Joining Perseus in his quest to slayHades, Mads Mikkelsen brings subtle suffering to Draco's heroic determination.Not only can Mikkelsen act rings around Worthington,his charisma virtually erases everyone else from the screen. Calibos is amonster whose tragic past earns our sympathy, heightened by the primal hateJason Flemyng emotes in the role. While the post-production 3-D looks boxy, theupdated special effects are a blast. DVD features: deleted scenes, English,French, or Spanish language tracks, widescreen. 2-Disc Blu-Ray/Combo packfeatures same plus: DVD, digital copy, alternate ending, picture-in-picturecommentary, Maximum Movie Mode: Harnessing the Gods,

Sam Worthington: AnAction Hero for the Ages.





STARGATE UNIVERSE: 1.5

(2009)

* * 1/2 (B-)

Created by

Starring RobertCarlyle, Justin Louis, Brian J. Smith, David Blue

MGM//NotRated//Sci-Fi//438 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

This darker "Stargate"spin-off is calculated to appeal to "Battlestar Galactica" fans. Thefirst season's home video release was split into two halves, this being thesecond half containing its final 10 episodes. The drama follows a group ofscientists, soldiers, and ordinary people who travel through a stargate to savethemselves from attack. They emerge aboard a spaceship built by the ancients,its predetermined course putting earth ever further in its rear view mirror.While attempting to gain an understanding of the ship, tensions build betweenthe military and civilian camps. Making matters worse they are pursued byextraterrestrials determined to capture the ship. The story mixes wildlydisparate characters as it searches for those that will resonate most with theaudience. 3-Disc DVD features: commentaries on all episodes, chatting with theCast, Featurettes: Designing a New Race: Space Aliens, Tanked! Elyse LevesqueGoes for a swim, Kino Video Diaries, English or Spanish language tracks, Frenchsubtitles, widescreen. Blu-Ray features same plus: SGU: Survival Instinct game.





RAMBO

(2008)

* * * (B)

Directed by SylvesterStallone

Starring Julie Benz,Matthew Marsden, Sylvester Stallone, Ken Howard, Rey Gallegos, Tim Kang, JakeLaBotz, Graham McTavish

Lionsgate//Rated R (ExtendedVersion Unrated)//Action//99 minutes

Available on: Blu-Ray,Extended Cut

Believing himself to belong past fighting for lost causes, John Rambo now lives rustically on the Thaiside of the Salween River that defines theBurmese border. He is hired by idealistic American missionaries, totingmedicine and bibles to Christians targeted for ethnic cleansing by the Burmesemilitia. Cowriter, star, and director of this fourth installment, Stalloneconveys the bloodiness of jungle warfare. Several sequences glorify Stallone, aforgivable misstep since the film spotlights a great injustice. An aging ClintEastwood may be content to substitute clever thinking for youth and vigor, butStallone pumps up, bronzes his skin, and bandanas his luxurious mop to squashany doubt regarding his iconic status. Never say die. Blu-ray features: Rambo:to hell & back director's production diary, English language tracks,Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





Also Out This Week





ACCEPTANCE

(2009)

Directed by Sanaa Hamri

Starring Mae Whitman,Joan Cusack, Mark Moses, Kiersten Warren, Brigid Brannagh, Rob Mayes, DeeptiDaryanani, Jonathan Kelz

Rhino//NotRated//Drama//88 minutes

Available on: DVD

This Lifetime Originalmovie stars Joan Cusack as a mother determined to help her daughter (Whitman)gain acceptance into college. Based on the novel by Susan Coll. DVD features:English language tracks, widescreen.





SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH: The Final Season

(2002)

Created by Nell Scovell

Starring Melissa HartNick Bakay Elisa Donovan John Ducey Soleil Frye Diana-Maria Riva BumperRobinson Andrew Walker

Paramount//Not Rated//Comedy//480 minutes

Melissa Joan Hart playsthe witch Sabrina, no longer a teen in this seventh and final season. Thestoryline observes Sabrina going to work for an alternative music magazine andgetting to know her eccentric coworkers. 3-Disc DVD features: "SabrinaGoes to Rome"TV movie, English language track.