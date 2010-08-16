Out on Blu-ray/DVD

×

THE JONESES

(2010)

* * * 1/2 (A-)

Directed by DerrickBorte

Starring Demi Moore,David Duchovny, Amber Heard, Gary Cole, Lauren Hutton, Ben Hollingsworth,Glenne Headly

Fox//RatedR//Comedy//96 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

Knowing that the publicwill buy what our idols wear, celebrities are frequently outfitted at nocharge. The logical next step has marketers secretly repeating the strategyusing your most fashionable friends. Steve and Kate Jones (David Duchovny andDemi Moore), along with their irresistibly attractive teens, Mick and Jenn (BenHollingsworth and Amber Heard), give us a glimpse of who such show-horses mightbe. Actors hired to play an idyllic upscale family, the Jones move into aMcMansion situated in an exclusive gated community. Their mission isinfluencing community residents to purchase an array of pricey products. Katehandles designer wear, party favors and exquisite home decor. Onetime golf-proSteve showcases high-end sports equipment, super-cool cars, and expensivejewelry for the wife. Pretty Jenn coeds to Beverly Hills cosmetics and handsome highschooler Mick owns all the latest must-have gadgets. Larry and Summer (GaryCole and Glenne Headly), appear as the next-door neighbors intent on keeping upwith the Joneses while Lauren Hutton plays the Joneses' ruthless boss. Thestory examines the self-esteem issuesand other emotionslurking beneath theJoneses' facade. The satire sometimes ventures into sitcom territory, but it'sall in the name of just cause. DVD and Blu-Ray features: Deleted scenes,English language tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





DATE NIGHT

(2010)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by Shawn Levy

Starring Tina Fey,Steve Carell, Mark Wahlberg, James Franco, Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Wiig,Jimmi Simpson, Common, Ray Liotta, Mila Kunis, Mark Ruffalo, William Fichtner

Fox//RatedPG-13//Comedy//88 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

Date Night is a jumbled film that feels as if it was dashed out during hiatus fromits stars' respective sitcoms. Yet due to the formidable talents of SteveCarell and Tina Fey, this madcap mishap bounces along agreeably. They portrayPhil and Claire Foster, an overworked New Jersey couple concerned the romance is getting lostfrom their marriage. To recapture that spark, the suburban pair go to a trendy Manhattan restaurant fora date-night. Finagling a table causes them to be mistaken for extortionists bya mobster's (Ray Liotta) henchmen (Jimmi Simpson and Common). In an attempt toescape the mobster's wrath, the couple go on an all-night adventure to gatherinformation from a pair of gooney lovebirds (James Franco and Mila Kunis), andthe city's District Attorney (William Fichtner). The Fosters receive help froma perpetually shirtless security expert, portrayed with deadpan befuddlement byMark Wahlberg. Extricating themselves from their mess is an urgent goal, but inthe process the Fosters find that they've still "got it bad" for oneanother. A less frenetic plot would have allowed us to appreciate the sillyways in which the two amuse one another -- chiefly because these are the sameways that Fey and Carell amuse us. DVD features: both Theatrical Version andExtended Version of the Film, director commentary on theatrical version,Alternate Scenes, featurettes: Directing off-camera, Directing 301, PublicService Announcements, Gag Reel, English, French or Spanish language tracks,widescreen. 2-Disc Blu-Ray Combo Pack features the same plus: DVD version ofthe film, Steve Carell and Tina Fey camera tests, BD-Live: Lookup.





DEATH AT A FUNERAL

(2010)

* (D)

Directed by Neil LaBute

Starring MartinLawrence, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Luke Wilson, Peter Dinklage, James Marsden,Columbus Short, Danny Glover, Tracy Morgan, Regina Hall, Loretta Devine, ZoeSaldana, Keith David, Ron Glass, Kevin Hart

Sony//RatedR//Comedy//92 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

Britain’s 2007 Death ata Funeral placed an uptight clan at the home of a deceased uppercrustpatriarch. Due to a confluence of bizarre events, the gathering for thismemorial service grows increasingly humiliating. Perhaps within the confines ofa repressed British family, poo jokes, accidentally exposed corpses, suddenrooftop nakedness and secret homosexual flings, seem unlikely revelations.However, in this remake, the film's gags are pulled on an African Americanfamily headlined by Chris Rock and Martin Lawrence. The reputation of thesecomics destroys the juxtaposition of class taken down to crass. Lawrence and Rock arestuck in the roles of straightmen, a waste of their talents that leaves thefunny-making to Peter Dinklage (as a gay-midget) and James Marsden -- as theinsecure outsider who mistakenly swallows a hallucinogen. The family is roundedout by Loretta Devine as a histrionic widow, Tracy Morgan and Zoe Saldana asthe brothers' cousins, Luke Wilson as a spurned lover, Danny Glover as acurmudgeonly uncle, Regina Hall as Rock's barren wife, and Keith David as animpatient preacher. If nothing else, Deathat a Funeral confirms that the louder the jokes, the weaker the humor. DVDfeatures: Commentary with Director Neil LaBute and Chris Rock, Deleted Scenes,Behind The Scenes, Gag Reel, English or French language tracks, widescreen.Blu-Ray features same plus: movieIQ™ sync, BD-Live, Family Album, Death ForReal, Death at a Funeral: Last Rites, Dark Secrets, English, French or Spanishlanguage tracks, widescreen.





CRUMB

(1994)

* * *1/2 (A-)

Directed by TerryZwigoff

Starring Robert Crumb,Aline Kominsky, Jesse Crumb, Charles Crumb, Maxon Crumb, Beatrice Crumb

Criterion//RatedR//Documentary//120 minutes

Special EditionAvailable on: DVD and Blu-Ray

Many are familiar withR. Crumb's "Keep On Truckin'" poster featuring the large-legged, Mr.Natural. In the '60s, Crumb became a cult hero by creating the frequentlyoffensive, sometimes funny, underground comic book known as Zap Comix. Hedesigned the cover for the '60s album CheapThrills, and turned down dozens of lucrative offers to design others. Atthe time of this documentary, made in 1994, Crumb and his wife Aline lived anunassuming existence in a modest home in Winters, California. However, as this intimatedocumentary reveals, there is nothing normal about Crumb. To find out why hiscomics are so outlandish and sexually offensive, director Terry Zwigoff followsCrumb on visits to the homes of Crumb's ultra-depressed mother, Beatrice, andhis brothers, Charles and Maxon. All are talented artists stricken with mentaldisorders. Crumb's unconventional, polyamorous lifestyle, and his comicsfeaturing zaftig women victimized by eccentric men, belies the fact that he isa shy, and retiring fellow whose art relieves his relentless suffering. DVD andBlu-Ray features: 2 commentaries: Zwigoff in 2010, or Zwigoff and critic RogerEbert in 2006, fifty minutes of unused footage, stills gallery, Englishlanguage tracks, widescreen.





THE DIPLOMAT aka FalseWitness

(2009)

* * (C)

Directed by PeterAndrikidis

Starring Dougray Scott,Claire Forlani, Richard Roxburgh, Rachael Blake, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor

Rhino//NotRated//Action//187 minutes

Available on: Blu-RayCombo Pack

This made for Ion TVmini-series features Dougray Scott as Ian Porter, a British diplomat, workingfor Britain'sSecret Intelligence Service. Forlani portrays Porter's ex-wife, Pippa. Thecouple lives in Australia,where, as the story opens, Porter and Pippa are arrested by Scotland Yard,after heroin is found in Porter's luggage. In short order, he and Pippa escape,but Porter is pursued by Scotland Yard, and Russian baddies. The story movesthrough England, Tajikistan and Australia and is filmed in thegritty style of a BBC thriller. The first 90 minutes bog down in Scott'srepeated flashbacks, but during the next 90 minutes the film becomes afast-paced espionage thriller. 2-Disc Blu-Ray Combo Pack features: feature filmon DVD and Blu-Ray, English language tracks, widescreen.





LETTERS TO GOD

(2010)

* * (C)

Directed by DavidNixon, Patrick Doughtie

Starring TannerMaguire, Jeffrey Johnson, Robyn Lively

Universal//RatedPG//Drama//114 minutes

Available on: DVD

Boasting productionvalues superior to that of many faith-based dramas, Letters to God examines the effect on believers and nonbelieversalike when an 8-year-old boy courageously battles cancer. Tyler (Maguire) dealswith the isolation and fear that accompany his illness by writing letters toGod. His missives find their way to postal worker Brady McDaniels (Johnson),who is at a crossroads in his own life. Based on a true story, this wholesomefilm may attract an audience searching for inspiration. DVD features:commentary with director David Nixon and writer/co-director Patrick Douglas,Behind the scenes featurette, Theatrical trailer, English language tracks,widescreen.





THE ART OF THE STEAL

(2009)

* * * (B)

Directed by Don Argott

Host Julian Bond, Davidd'Arcy, Richard H. Glanton, Christopher Knight, Ross L. Mitchell, Barry Munitz

IFC Films//NotRated//Documentary//101 minutes

Available on: DVD

Upon the 1951 death ofmultimillionaire art collector, Arthur C. Barnes, his will stipulated hiscollection was not to be sold, lent, or be otherwise removed from the groundsof the Barnes Foundation. He left the foundation under the care of Lincoln University, a traditionallyAfrican-American college, supervised by his protegee, Violette de Mazia. Whenshe died in 1988, Lincoln University took controlof a collection now valued at 25 billion dollars. With such vasts amounts atstake, filmmaker Don Argott chronicles the manner in which greed, politics andeven good intentions have colluded to subvert Barnes' will and scatter hiscollection far and wide. DVD features:, Trailer, English language tracks,Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





Also Out This Week





PENGUINS OF MADAGASCAR: NewTo The Zoo

(2010)

DreamWorks//Not Rated//Animation,Family//88 minutes

Available on: DVD

Dreamworks's popularPenguins and their lemur friend, King Julien, return for 8 more episodes fromNickelodeon's Emmy and Annie Award-Winning series. Each program introduces anew zoo character, including, a boa constrictor, a baboon, and a red squirrel.DVD features: English language tracks, French or Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





MULTIPLE SARCASMS

(2010)

Directed by BrooksBranch

Timothy Hutton, MiraSorvino, Dana Delany, Mario Van Peebles, Stockard Channing, India Ennenga,Chris Sarandon, Laila Robins

Image//RatedR//Drama//97 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-ray

Gabriel Richmond(Hutton) is having a midlife crisis when he decides to write a play abouthimself and his relationships with his wife Annie (Delany), his daughterElizabeth (Ennenga) and his best friend Cari (Sorvino). Though the play becomeswildly successful, Richmond'sreal life continues its downward spiral until Gabriel decides that only he canwrite a surprise ending. DVD and Blu-Ray features: Behind The ScenesFeaturette, Cast and Crew Interviews, Trailer, English language tracks, Spanishsubtitles, widescreen.





BREAKFAST SPECIAL

(2010)

Starring Rick Sebak

PBS Video//NotRated//Documentary//60 minutes

Available on: DVD

Rick Sebak, champion ofall things Americana, travels across the U.S. to sampletraditional and ethnic breakfast fare. The documentary is part travelogue, partfood show, and part a portrait of those Americans willing to get up early toconsume good eats. DVD features: English language tracks, widescreen.





LA MISSION

(2009)

Directed by Peter Bratt

Starring BenjaminBratt, Jeremy Ray Valdez, Peter Bratt, Erika Alexander

Screen Media//RatedR//Drama//117 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

Benjamin Bratt stepsinto the lead role of his real-life brother's movie. He plays Che Rivera, anex-con, recovering alcoholic and macho bus driver. When Che learns that hisacademically overachieving son Jes (Valdez)is gay, he kicks the lad out of the house. Though Che meets a radiant woman(Alexander), he has begun to drink and has trouble connecting. Set in SanFrancisco's Mission District, this intimate drama benefits from a solid scriptand the soulful performances of a game cast. DVD and Blu-Ray features: Englishlanguage tracks, Spanish Subtitles, widescreen.





CLONE HUNTER

(2009)

Directed by AndrewBellware

Starring Angela Funk,David Ian Lee, Vincent Marano, Thomas Rowen, Benjamin Thomas

LifesizeEntertainment//Not Rated//Sci-Fi//86 minutes

Available on: DVD

Five hundred years in thefuture, the wealthy extend their lives by harvesting organs from clones. DespotGulliver rules a secluded planet and is determined to get back his escapedclone. He hires Cane and Angela to find the renegade, but as they pursue theescaped clone, the pair begin to doubt the ethics of doing so. DVD features:Director commentary, Interview with the director, Outtakes, Trailer, Photogallery, English language tracks, widescreen.





SECRETS OF THE GREATBARRIER REEF

(2009)

Infinity//RatedTV-G//Documentary//47 minutes

Available on: DVD

This Smithsonianprogram documents the mating ritual of the coral inhabiting Australia's GreatBarrier Reef. The reef, 1200 miles in length, is Earth's largest structurecomposed of living organisms. On a night shortly after the November full moon,the temperature and tides are right for a synchronized mating that greatlyincreases the odds the coral's offspring will survive. Here's hoping. DVDfeatures: English language tracks, widescreen.