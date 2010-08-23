Out on Blu-ray/DVD

×

TEMPLE GRANDIN

(2010)

* * * * (A)

Directed by Mick Jackson

Starring Claire Danes,Julia Ormond, Catherine O'Hara, David Strathairn

HBO//Drama//109 minutes

One look at the coverart of HBO's Temple Grandin is enoughto either put you off, or pique your interest. It depicts Claire Danes in aShirley Temple moptop and a cowgirl shirt straight out of the '40s. The retrogetup replicates real-life Temple Grandin's favored wear,and seems to belie her heroism to those stricken with autism, while correctlysignaling Grandin's unsung achievements to meat lovers. Born in 1947, Temple did not speakuntil age four. Her mother, portrayed by Julia Ormond, defied medical adviceshe should institutionalize Temple,dedicating herself to helping her autistic daughter find her way. When we meet Temple, she's defied the odds by winning acceptance to an Arizona University. While summering on heraunt's (Catherine O'Hara) cattle ranch, Templediscovers an ability to understand bovine creatures that experience the worldmuch as she does. Based on this insight, Templebelieves only she can redesign slaughter houses to make the process both moreefficient and humane. She is constantly challenged to decipher human behavior,but the struggle proves to be an invaluable training ground when cattlemen denyher entry to their inner sanctum. Danes's award-worthy performance illustratesGrandin's confusion and her triumphs in this not-to-be-missed biopic. DVDfeatures: commentary with director, Temple Grandin, and screenwriterChristopher Monger, Making-of featurette, English or Spanish language tracks,widescreen.





COUGAR TOWN: Season One

(2009 - 2010)

* * (C)

Created by BillLawrence, Kevin Biegel

Starring Courteney Cox,Brian Van Holt, Christa Miller, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Josh Hopkins, IanGomez

Buena Vista//RatedTV-14//Comedy//520 minutes

Available on: DVD

The idea is loaded withmerit. What's a successful, 40-year-old divorcee to do about men? Successful Florida real estatebroker Jules Cobb (Cox), decides to emulate divorced men in her age group bybedding younger men. Though insecure about her aging body, she feels superiorto her quarry in other ways, and is only mildly embarrassed about flaunting herproclivities in front of 17-year-old son Travis (Byrd). Jules's ubiquitous exBobby (Van Holt), a failed musician turned landscaper, is a regular presence ather house, and functions as a measuring stick of Jules's poor judgementregarding men. She is caught between two best friends, married neighbor Ellie(Miller), and Jules's younger, hot-to-trot employee Laurie (Busy). The seriescould make a point about the netherworld occupied by divorced women over 35,but improbably, Jules gets to have her cake and eat it too. 3-Disc DVDfeatures: Bloopers, deleted scenes, TamingCougar Town- Discover How Cougar Town Has Evolved, From Its Initial Comedy Pilot IntoToday's More Subtly Sexy ABC Hit, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Saber-Tooth Tiger Town, Ask Barb - TheUltimate Cougar Answers Your Questions, Stroking It With Bobby Cobb, DD 5.1English language tracks, widescreen.





NANNY McPHEE

(2006)

* * (C)

Directed by Kirk Jones

Starring Colin Firth,Emma Thompson, Kelly MacDonald, Derek Jacobi, Celia Imrie, Angela Lansbury,Imelda Staunton, Phyllida Law, Eliza Bennett

Universal//RatedPG//Comedy, Family//99 minutes

Available on: Blu-Ray

The screenplay for Nanny McPhee was written by its star,Emma Thompson, who portrays the all knowing nanny McPhee with admirablerestraint. Sadly the film's production design consists of a visually painfulsalad of colors. After a series of nannies are bounced by the unruly Brownchildren, their widowed father, Mr. Brown (Colin Firth) hears a voice in hishead saying, "Nanny McPhee is the person you need," and shortlythereafter, she appears at his front door. Despite her hairy moles and bulbousnose, McPhee quickly makes peace with Simon, the oldest and brightest ofBrown's seven brats. Like "Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle" before her, McPheeteaches the children to carefully consider what they wish for by conjuringworst case scenarios. Angela Lansbury plays a wealthy aunt poised to withdrawBrown's allowance unless he marries within 30 days. He ought to chose hislovely and loyal scullery maid (Kelly Macdonald), but that would needlesslyshorten the film's length. Christianna Brand's books put some difficult socialissues, worth consideration, into a child friendly context. However the story'schaotic mess of screaming kids, will have you wishing Thompson had hired ascript doctor. Blu-Ray features: commentary with director and the children,Casting The Children, Village Life, Nanny McPhee Makeover, deleted scenes, GagReel, How Nanny McPhee Came To Be, English, French, German, Japanese, Spanishlanguage tracks, widescreen.





ORLANDO

(1992)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by SallyPotter

Starring Tilda Swinton,Billy Zane, Lothaire Bluteau, John Wood, Heathcote Williams, Quentin Crisp,Charlotte Valandrey

Sony//RatedPG-13//Comedy//94 minutes

Special Edition,Available on: DVD

Director Sally Potteradapts Virginian Woolf's 1928 gender-bending novel for the screen. A youngTilda Swinton plays Orlando,mysteriously transformed from a 17th century youth, and Queen Elizabeth'sfavorite boy-toy, into a woman. Aging more slowly than usual, by the time Orlando reaches the early20th century, she rides a motorbike, her small daughter ensconced in a sidecar.Woolf's novel sought to examine the differences and similarities between thesexes over the past few centuries, as well as defining the ideal man or woman.Likewise, via Orlando'scareer as a poet, literary fashions are skewered. The film succeedsto anextentin illuminating its complex subjects through a series of bon motts.However, it's an oddly stiff script, requiring much narration and onscreendescriptions that grow wearisome. The film won numerous international awardsincluding a Felix for best picture, while garnering two Academy Award noms. DVDfeatures: Orlando goes to Russia, Orlandoin Uzbekistan,Jimmy was an angel, Venice Film Festival press conference, director interview,select scenes director commentary, English language tracks, widescreen.





THE LAST SONG

(2010)

* 1/2 (C-)

Directed by Julie AnneRobinson

Starring Miley Cyrus,Greg Kinnear, Bobby Coleman, Liam Hemsworth, Hallock Beals, Kelly Preston, NickLashaway, Carly Chaikin, Nick Searcy

Disney//RatedPG//Drama//107 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray/DVD Combo Pack

It isn't easy to makeMiley Cyrus unappealing, but the popular singer/actress is ill-served by herrole of Ronnie, a troubled teen who, along her younger brother (Coleman), issent by her mom (Preston) to stay with theirestranged father (Kinnear). Musically talented like her father, city-girlRonnie refuses to play the piano or sing, preferring to sulk about summering inDad's seaside town. Then Ronnie falls for local dreamboat Will (Hemsworth), aspoiled rich boy with baggage of his own, and she begins to realize that no familyis perfect. Written by tear-meister Nicholas Sparks, the film's success orfailure rests on the faithfulness of Miley's youthful fanbase. DVD features:commentary By Director Julie Anne Robinson and Producer Jennifer Gibgot, SetTour With Bobby Coleman: Behind The Scenes making of, Miley Cyrus Music Video:"When I Look At You," Making Of Music Video With Miley Cyrus, AnInside-the-Recording-featurette includes Interviews with Miley and Crew,English or French language tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen. 2-DiscBlu-Ray Combo Pack features same plus: alternate opening sequence, deletedscenes, includes DVD of the film with bonus features.





MY NAME IS KHAN

(2010)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by Karan Johar

Starring Kajol, TanayChheda, Shahrukh Khan, Jimmy Shergill

Fox//Rated PG-13//Hindiand English, with English subtitles//161 minutes

Available on: DVD

Shah Rukh Khan appearsas Rizvan Khan, an Indian man migrating to San Francisco following the death of hismother. He's a Muslim and a virgin stricken with Asperger's syndrome, but isfunctioning well in his job as a cosmetics salesman when he meets and marriesHindu salon owner, Mandira (Devgan). In the wake of 9/11, and anti-Muslimsentiment, Mandira tells Khan to leave her home, setting him on a quest to win herback. While the film's Bollywood roots all but guarantee it will veer into bothimprobability and melodrama, Khan is a winsome character and the story issurprisingly affecting. DVD features: Changing the Face Of Bollywood, WorkingTogether, The Music, The Story, Sajda Music Promo, Tere Naina Music Promo,English and Hindi language tracks, French or Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





FURRY VENGEANCE

(2010)

* (D)

Directed by RogerKumble

Starring BrendanFraser, Brooke Shields, Ken Jeong, Dick Van Dyke, Angela Kinsey

Summit Entertainment//Rated PG//Comedy//92 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

In this family movie, areal estate developer (Fraser), his wife (Shields) and a construction crew,seek to develop a pristine wilderness into an exclusive community ofMcMansions. These hapless humans soon find their project sabotaged by cleverwoodland creatures that attack them in surprising ways most surprising is thateach comeuppance consists of a vulgar sight gag. Seemingly lost without his"Mummy" movies, Fraser contends with a series of crotch jokes thatfail to amuse. Uneven CGI effects hold up poorly next to real-life critters,all of which ought to creep down from the Hollywood Hills to avenge themselves.DVD and Blu-Ray features: Director and Cast commentary, deleted scenes, ThePitfalls of Pratfalls, Working with Animals, Gag Reel, English or Spanishlanguage tracks, widescreen.





UGLY BETTY: Season Four

(2009)

* * (C)

Produced by Salma Hayek

Starring AmericaFerrera, Eric Mabius, Vanessa Williams

Buena Vista//NotRated//Comedy//860 minutes

Available on: DVD

The fourth and finalseason finds Betty (Ferrera) becoming an associate editor at fashion magazine Mode. Attempting to retain control ofthe troubled publication, editor in chief Wilhelmina Slater (Williams)continues to make everyone's life a living Hell, within the confines of aglossy sitcom format. An extended version of The Devil Wears Prada, the series had good intentions, and gives usa likeable heroine in Ferrera, but it consistently squanders anordinary-looking girl's efforts to swim with fashionable sharks on too manygo-for-laughs subplots. 4-Disc DVD features: commentaries, Betty goes Bahamas,Made after hours - webisodes, Betty bloops, deleted scenes, English languagetracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





BLACK SNAKE MOAN

(2007)

*1/2 (C-)

Directed by CraigBrewer

Starring ChristinaRicci, Samuel L. Jackson, Justin Timberlake, S. Epatha Merkerson, John Cothran,Jr.

Paramount//RatedR//Drama//115 minutes

Available on: DVD

Christina Ricci appearsas Rae, a backwoods nymphomaniac found beaten and near death by old bluesplayer Lazarus (Jackson).Determined to drive the devil from Rae, Lazarus chains her to an old radiatorand reads scripture to her. His bizarre therapy helps, but Rae is a lost soulwithout her boyfriend (Timberlake), gone off to join the army. A strange planhas Jacksonsing the titular song while pop star Timberlake remains noteless. The excellentscore and the cast's enthusiasm for this dark material, may cause you to moanfor missed opportunities. DVD features: directory commentary, deleted scenes,Making of documentary, Rooted in the Blues featurette, English, French languagetracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





THE CONVERSATION

(1974)

* * *1/2 (A-)

Directed by Francis FordCoppola

Starring Gene Hackman,Harrison Ford, Robert Duvall, Teri Garr, Frederic Forrest, Cindy Williams

Directed by FrancisFord Coppola

Lionsgate//RatedPG//Thriller//113 minutes

Available on: DVD

Director Francis FordCoppola authored this knowing thriller casting Hackman as nerdy wiretapperHarry Caul, a precursor to his later role in "Enemy of the State."For once, Caul's paranoia is justified, for having recorded the wrongconversation. The action is tense, thoughtful and even more relevant in a societydefined by our increasingly public lives. DVD features: Commentary by FrancisFord Coppola or commentary by film editor Walter Murch, "Close-Up on The Conversation" featurette,theatrical trailer, English or French language tracks, widescreen.





Also Out This Week





CA$H

(2008)

Directed by StephenMilburn Anderson

Starring Sean Bean,Chris Hemsworth, Victoria Profeta, Glenn Plummer, Mike Starr, Michael Mantell,Anthony Thekkek

Lionsgate//RatedR//Action//108 minutes

Available on: DVD

When clean-cut Sam andLeslie (Hemsworth and Profeta) find a suitcase filled with cash, they set aboutspending some of their newfound wealth, secure in the knowledge they'll neverhave to work again. That all changes when they are found by Pyke Kubic (Bean),the vicious criminal whose money they've been spending. Rather than kill them,Pyke decides to let them live provided they repay their debt by robbing stores.Dropped into a life of crime, the couple is desperate to find a way out. DVDfeatures: director commentary, Making-of featurette, Deleted and ExtendedScenes, English language tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





THE CITY OF YOUR FINAL DESTINATION

(2008)

Directed by James Ivory

Starring AnthonyHopkins, Laura Linney, Hiroyuki Sanada, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Omar Metwally

Screen Media//RatedPG-13//Drama//118 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

James Ivory adaptsPeter Cameron's novel for the screen. Following the suicide of a South Americanauthor, a professor from Colorado(Metwally) decides to write the man's biography. The professor's efforts togain access to the author's papers lead him to the author's estate in Uruguay wherehe opens a Pandora's box of resentments brewing among the writer's widow(Linney), his girlfriend (Gainsbourg), and the author's gay brother (Hopkins).DVD and Blu-Ray features: Director's Comments, Making-of featurette, Englishlanguage tracks, widescreen.





SKELLIG: THE OWL MAN

(2009)

Directed by AnnabelJankel

Starring Tim Roth, BillMilner

Image//RatedPG//Fantasy, Drama//104 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

Adapted from thechildren's novel by David Almond, this Brit television production stars TimRoth as magical Skellig, a supernatural owl/human hybrid. Young Michaeldespises his dilapidated new home and is troubled by school bullies.Compounding the lad's worries are concerns that his prematurely born babysister may die. Then Michael meets Skellig, the magical, but ailing beinghiding out in the backyard shed. Michael nurses Skellig, who has a taste forbrown ale, back to health and learns he has made a powerful new friend. DVD andBlu-Ray features: English language tracks, Spanish Subtitles, widescreen.





FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Season Four DVD

(2009)

Starring Kyle Chandler,Connie Britton, Minka Kelly

Universal//NotRated//Drama//577 minutes

Available on: DVD

After the town of Dillon is redistricted, Coach Taylor (Chandler) is sent to a dilapidated highschool on the East side while his wife Tami (Britton) remains in her positionat Dillon High. The move creates tension between the couple and fuelsresentments between those who've got it, and those that ain't. Buddy's cardealership struggles to survive, but the town's wealthy beer magnate is rakingin the bucks and reveling in his son's growing triumphs as Dillon High's quarterback.3-Disc DVD features: commentaries, deleted scenes, all-new behind-the-scenesfootage, Intros by Peter Berg, English language tracks, widescreen.





BIG MONEY RUSTLAS

(2009)

Directed by PaulAndresen

Starring Jason Mewes,Insane Clown Posse, Jumpsteady, Mark Jury, Twiztid, Ron Jeremy, Bridget Powers,Shaggy 2 Dope, Violent J, Jason Mewes

VivendiEntertainment//Rated R//Comedy//95 minutes

Available on: DVD

A Western Spooffeaturing the Insane Clown Posse. This prequel to Big MoneyHustlas, findsMud Bug's residents under the control of deranged gambler, Big Baby Chips(Violent J) whose reign of terror is supported by "yes men" DustyPoot (Monoxide) and Raw Stank (Madrox), along with henchman Hack Benjamin(Jumpsteady). Sheriff Sugar Wolf (Shaggy 2 Dope) plans to defeat the gang withthe aid of local gunman, Dirty Sanchez (Jury), and wacky night watchman, Bucky(Mewes). DVD features: Commentary by Insane Clown Posse or Commentary by PaulAndresen and Mark Jury, Movie Premier featurette, Photo Slideshow, Insane ClownPosse & Twiztid Music Videos, English language tracks, widescreen.