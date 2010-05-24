Out on Blu-ray/DVD

×

INVICTUS

(2009)

* * *1/2 (A-)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Starring Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon,Langley Kirkwood, Grant Roberts

Warner//Rated PG-13//Drama//134 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

In 1995, newly elected President NelsonMandela became the champion of South Africa's low-ranking national rugby team,the Springboks. To the nation's blacks, Rugby represented white Afrikanerelitism, but believing South Africa's pride was at stake since the nationwas set to host 1995's World Rugby Cup, Mandela reversed a parliamentarydecision to disband the team. Barely released from a long term of unjustimprisonment, President Mandela argued that maintaining South Africa'sfragile democracy required forgiving his tormentors, and those of all blacks.He was determined to work with the white Afrikaner nationalists controlling thecountry's military and financial institutions to unite a fractured nation.Played here with dignity and humor by Morgan Freeman, President Mandelapersuaded Francois Pienaar, captain of the Springboks team, to become thepresident's coconspirator. Pienaar, played by Matt Damon, ignored objectionsfrom teammates and family, and set about reforming attitudes among thedispirited Springboks. Equally surprising, the Springboks once again found theirrugby footing, exhibiting the change in captivating game action. Director ClintEastwood glosses over the unflattering aspects of Mandela's personal life, buthe accomplishes something very rare with this inspirational movie that actuallyfeels good. DVD features: Matt Damon Plays Rugby:Turning a Hollywood Star into a Rugby Player, Invictus Music Trailer, English,French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen. 2-Disc Blu-Ray/DVD Combo Packfeatures same plus: In-Depth Picture-in-Picture, Mandela Meets Morgan, Vision,Courage and Honor: Clint Eastwood and the Power of a True Story - Via PIP, TheEastwood factor, Mandela Meets Morgan, DVD Disc of the film, Digital Copy.





NEW DAUGHTER

(2009)

*1/2 (C-)

Directed by Luis Berdejo

Starring Kevin Costner, Ivana Baquero,Gattlin Griffith, Samantha Mathis and Noah Taylor, Erik Palladino

Anchor Bay//Rated PG-13//Horror//108 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

As a single dad attempting to save hisdaughter from supernatural creatures, Kevin Costner does what he can to anchorthis mediocre horror. Needing a new start for himself and his two kids, newlydivorced novelist John James (Costner) moves them into a country home. Situatedon the property is a huge dirt mound that proves irresistible to James's teendaughter Lousia (Baquero) while it simultaneously repulses his young son Sam (Griffith). EventuallyJames realizes that mound-dwelling creatures have gained psychic control of hisdaughter. The story moves too slowly, spreading a 30-minute plot thin as peanutbutter, and doesn't help itself with an assortment of wormy humanoid creatures.DVD or Blu-Ray features: director commentary, deleted scenes, behind thescenes, theatrical trailer, English language track, Spanish subtitles,widescreen.





THE JEFF DUNHAM SHOW

(2009)

* (D)

Television/TV Series, Television,Comedies

Comedy Central//Not Rated//Comedy//154minutes

Available on: DVD

Despite ventriloquist Jeff Dunham'sinspired idea, casting his dummies as characters in sketches, his televisionshow is mismatched with other Comedy Central's programming because Dunham'stopical humor is several steps behind that of current events. In the firstepisode Dunham and Walter (Dunham's crotchety old man dummy) go for therapy inorder to work out their differences. Learning the therapist is gay, Waltercan't help but make a slew of anti-gay statements, but the jokes fall flat. Inanother, Dunham's dead terrorist dummy, going by the name of Achmed, tries tojoin the Marines. Again, the jokes are loud, desperate, and fail to strike theirtargets, innocent or otherwise. Perhaps other episodes in this set are better,but after watching these two, this viewer had enough. DVD features: 7 episodesplus Unaired Sketch, deleted scenes, Behind the scenes, Bloopers, Englishlanguage track, widescreen.





VALENTINE'S DAY

(2010)

*1/2 (C-)

Directed by Garry Marshall

Starring Julia Roberts, Emma Roberts,Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Jennifer Garner, Shirley MacLaine,Bradley Cooper, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Eric Dane, Hector Elizondo,Patrick Dempsey, Jamie Foxx

New Line//Rated PG-13//Comedy//125minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

Seeking to examine the strains andopportunities afforded by Valentine's Day, this romance vehicle is a blur ofnumerous characters and plot lines. Included love stories feature: seniorcitizens (MacLaine and Elizondo), gay men (Cooper and Dane), office romance(Alba and Foxx), first crushes (Emma Roberts), and more. Kutcher plays aflorist and Garner leads the narrative as his best friend. Kathy Bates appearsas a therapist, Queen Latifah as a bipolar talent agent and Anne Hathaway playsa housewife leading a secret double life. Though predictable and gooey, as in abox of assorted chocolates there's a piece for everyone. DVD features:Exclusive "Sex and the City 2" sneak peak trailer, 14 Deleted Sceneswith Intro from Garry Marshall, English, French or Spanish language tracks,widescreen. 2-Disc Blu-Ray/DVD Combo Pack features same plus: directorcommentary, The stars confess their Valentine's Day stories, The Garry factor,"Stay here forever" music video, gag reel, DVD disc of the film,Digital Copy, English, French, Spanish and Portuguese language tracks.





EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES

(2010)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by Tom Vaughan

Starring Brendan Fraser, Keri Russell,Harrison Ford

CBS Films//Rated PG//Drama//105 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

John and Aileen Crowley's (Fraser andRussell) incredible real-life battle to save their children from the rare Pompedisease, becomes a fictionalized, overblown, made-for-TV style movie. HarrisonFord portrays Dr. Robert Stonehill, a fictional, unruly research scientistinterested in finding a cure for an illness known to kill the afflicted by agetwo. Armed with Stonehill's promise to work full-time on a solution, JohnCrowley sets about to raise $500,000 dollars. Scripted as irascible andantisocial, Ford works overtime creating an annoying, unsympathetic researcherwhile Fraser's efforts to emote Crowley'sfear and determination barely register. The failure of a fictional film isnothing new, but this amazing true story deserved better. DVD features:featurettes: Extraordinary Measures: The Power to Overcome, Meet John Crowley,Deleted Scenes, widescreen. Blu-Ray features same plus: MovieIQ sync andBD-Live connections to real-time information on the cast, music, trivia andmore while watching the movie.





THE SPY NEXT DOOR

(2010)

* 1/2 (C-)

Directed by Brian Levant

Starring Jackie Chan, George Lopez,Billy Ray Cyrus, Amber Valletta, Katherine Boecher, Madeline Carroll, WillShadley

Lionsgate//Rated PG//Comedy//95 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

Jackie Chan plays Bob Ho, aninternational spy on loan to the CIA. Ho finds his toughest assignment isbabysitting his girlfriend's (Valletta)three misbehaving children. To express their disdain for Ho's lack of domesticknow-how, the kids ensnare the spy in booby traps designed to humiliate theircaretaker. After one youngster accidentally downloads top-secret informationthat causes a Russian terrorist to appear at their doorstep, Bob's job becomesespecially challenging. Chan imports deft comic timing to Ho's karate choppingefforts in protection of the kiddies, but can this action star shine whileworking with three adorable urchins? Methinks not. DVD features: featurettes:Jackie Chan: Stunt Master And Mentor, Adventures In Acting With The Kids FromThe Spy Next Door, blooper reel, English language track, Spanish subtitles,widescreen.





30 DAYS: The Complete Series

(2005-2007)

* * *1/2 (A-)

Created by Morgan Spurlock

Starring Morgan Spurlock

Virgil Films//Not Rated//Docudrama//792minutes

Available on: DVD

By forcing those holding diametricallyopposing viewpoints to spend 30 days together, Morgan Spurlock, of"Supersize Me" fame, hits upon a formula for creating an atmosphereof tolerance. His strategy plops a 40-year-old atheist into a Christianfamily's home, moves a volunteer border patrolman into a tiny apartment housingseven Mexican illegals, and places a pro-choice advocate in a facility forunwed mothers. In just a few short days, shades of gray become visible whereonce there was only black and white. Excellently matched hosts and guestsundergo a process that reshapes their perspectives to accommodate the beliefsof their new friends. The effect extends to viewers who can't help but join thesearch for common ground. Great family viewing. 6-Disc DVD features: MorganSpurlock's commentary on select episodes, diary cam for season 1, DD Englishlanguage track, widescreen.