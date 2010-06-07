Out on Blu-ray/DVD

×

(2010)

*1/2 (C-)

Directed by Joe Johnston

Starring Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt, HugoWeaving, Geraldine Chaplin

Universal Pictures//Rated R//Horror//119 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

This remake is faithful in setting and tone to the 1941 original.One sure indication are forests shrouded in a crawling mist. The new storylineadds a twist, and features more werewolves, but is remarkably uninspired.Lawrence Talbot (Benicio Del Toro) returns to his family's English estate inthe wake of his brother's murder. Anthony Hopkins portrays Lawrence's estranged father, Sir John. Gwen(Emily Blunt), the dead brother's bereft fiancée, has stayed on at thecobweb-draped mansion that is also inhabited by a faithful, turbaned servantwho keeps a rifle, loaded with silver bullets, at the ready. The men go huntingfor the beast that killed Lawrence'sbrother and encounter a gypsy (Geraldine Chaplin) who issues propheticwarnings. Like Lon Chaney from the original, Del Toro comes across as a big lugin a bowl-cut wig. The filmmakers recast the dapper Sir John as a derangedpatriarch, topping Hopkinswith long white hair and a beard. Hugo Weaving appears as a Scotland YardDetective, making the most of an underwritten role. More special effectsprovide some fun, but do little to help the film create a sense of dread, or todistract from a vision of the wolfman reminiscent of the "Star Wars'"wookie. More killings, more blood, and more of man's vain self-interest aremore over the top, but are no more frightening than the original. DVD features:Unrated Director's Cut of feature film, Deleted and Extended Scenes, English,French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen. 2-Disc Blu-Ray features sameplus: Alternate Endings, Return of The Wolfman, The Beast Maker, TransformationSecrets, The Wolfman Unleashed, My Scenes, U-Control: Legacy, Legend, and Lore,The Wolf Man - full-length 1941 Feature Film, Digital Copy of The WolfmanUnrated Version, pocket BLU App, social BLU App.





Life

(2009)

Written by Paul Spillenger

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough (* * * *, A)

Narrated by Oprah Winfrey (* * *, B)

BBC Video//Not Rated//Documentary//484 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

The strength of this BBC/Discovery Channel production lies indocumenting wildlife behavior never before captured on film. Over a period offour years, nine crews spent more than 3,000 days planning, traveling andpatiently waiting for the occurrence of each rare event they hoped to film. Theshow, broadcast on the Discovery Channel, is now available as a DVD setcontaining 11 episodes. The first chapter, an overview of the series, is morepreview than program, but the last episode consists of 10 making-of featurettesthat detail the dedication and nerves of steel and required to film underextreme conditions. Wildlife chapters consist of Reptiles and Amphibians,Mammals, Fish, Birds, Creatures of the Deep, Hunters and Hunted, Insects,Primates, and one of my unexpected favorites, Plants. As befitting a seriesentitled "Life," some portion of each episode is concerned withdeath, including the adaptations and behavior of carnivorous plants. On theflip side, no effort is spared to document the extreme reproduction strategiesplants employ. Also engaging, the insect episode depicts reproductive andparental behavior -- rarely seen. Each hour consists of about 15 vignettes thatspotlight unexpected events, even among frequently studied species. TheDiscovery Channel hired Oprah to narrate, forsaking the BBC's superiornarration by naturalist Sir David Attenborough. Oprah's delivery, and the sillyremarks she's required to make, are a mismatch for this subject matter.Fortunately, the Attenborough version is readily available. 4-Disc DVDfeatures: Making of "Life": Ten Behind the Scenes Video Diaries,deleted scenes, Music Only Viewing Option, English language tracks, French orSpanish subtitles, widescreen.





Burn Notice:Season Three

(2009)

* * * (Grade B)

Created by Matt Nix

Starring Bruce Campbell, Gabrielle Anwar, Jeffrey Donovan, SharonGless

Fox//Not Rated//Action, Comedy//550 minutes

Available on: DVD

Jeffrey Donovan plays Michael Westen, a talented spy whose"burn notice" forces Westen to remain in Miami cut off from his money and governmentcontacts. He pays the bills by performing unlicensed private investigationwork, but he only takes jobs for clients getting a raw deal. Westen gets helpfrom Fiona (Anwar), a sexy explosives expert seeking a permanent future withMichael, and from his ex-Navy SEAL buddy Sam (Campbell). Sharon Gless rounds out the castas Michael's fretful mom. Westen narrates the action, imparting tips on runningcon games, making gadgets and explosives on the cheap, and other spy stuff. Theongoing story arc follows his efforts to learn who burned him and why. Eachone-hour episode effectively blends action and humor. Note: Sharon Gless andTyne Daly, former stars of "Cagney and Lacey," appear together in oneepisode. 4-Disc DVD Box Set features: DVD features: Smash, Crash, Boom: Insidethe Burn Notice Stunt Unit, 2009 San Diego Comic-Con International Panel, Englishlanguage tracks, Spanish, French or Portuguese subtitles, widescreen.





Space Cowboys

(2000)

* * * (B)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Starring Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland, JamesGarner, Marcia Gay Harden, William Devane

Warner//Rated PG-13//Action//130 minutes

Available on: Blu-Ray

Clint Eastwood plays air force pilot Frank Corvin, leading a trioof senior citizens on a space mission to repair a 35-year-old Russiansatellite. Eastwood's direction develops the character of his aging astronautsat an unhurried pace. Tommy Lee Jones shines as a brusque, romantic heropursuing the NASA engineer (Marcia Gay Harden) in charge of clearing the crewfor flight. Ulterior motives for the space mission unfold too rapidly, althoughthe strong characters and persuasive special effects nearly make up for thissleight of hand. Blu-Ray features: Back on the ranch: On location with cast andcrew and Nasa consultants, The effects: Meet visual effects supervisor MichaelOwens and his collaborators, Tonight on Leno: Expanded version of the tonightshow with Jay Leno sequence, Up close with the editor: A conversation with JoelCox, Theatrical trailer, English, French or Spanish language tracks,widescreen.





The Stranger

(2010)

-Bomb- (F)

Directed by Robert Lieberman

Starring Steve Austin, Adam Beach, Erica Cerra

Anchor Bay//Rated R//Action//90 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

Ex pro wrestler Steve Austin appears as a shadowy character knownonly as The Stranger. Chased by both the Russian mob and the FBI, he attemptsto cure his amnesia with help from a pretty and very brave psychologist(Cerra). Romantic bells don't ring for the pair, but the Stranger's head mustring from the many violent confrontations and disturbing flashbacks he endures.Adam Beach plays an FBI Agent hoping to learn the secrets locked inside theStranger's head, but implausible characters, dumb plot twists, andoverly-darkened scenes ensure that learning the telegraphed truth isn't worththe effort. DVD or Blu-Ray features: The Stranger: Behind the Scenes,Theatrical Trailer, English language tracks, widescreen.





Undisputed III:Redemption

(2010)

Directed by Isaac Florentine

Starring Scott Adkins, Mykel Shannon Jenkins, Mark Ivanir, HristoShopov, Marko Zaror

Warner//Rated R//Action//96 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray/DVD Combo Pack

Eight incarcerated brawlers fight to win their freedom in matchesfunded by a powerful gambling ring. Fighting to the death, Boyka (Scott Atkins)works his way through the ranks, squaring off against increasingly toughopponents. After he discovers that no one is getting out alive, Boyka seeks ameans of taking down the crooked syndicate. DVD features: English languagetracks, Spanish or French Canadian subtitles, widescreen. Blu-Ray Combo Pack features:Feature film on both Blu-Ray and DVD, Digital Copy on Disc.





Bare Knuckles

(2009)

Directed by Eric "Kaos" Etebari

Starring Jeanette Roxborough, Chris Mulkey, Martin Kove, LouisMandylor, Miranda Kwok, Joanne Baron

Available on: DVD

Image//Rated PG-13//Action//95 minutes

Girl fighting goes extreme in this film exploring illegal,bare-knuckle fighting. Samantha Rogers (Roxborough) is a cocktail waitressdrawn into the ring by down-and-out fight promoter Sonny Cool (Kove).Samantha's pugilistic efforts earn money she needs to provide a better life forher young daughter, but Samantha knows it's a matter of time until her luckruns out. Winner at the Downbeach Film Festival for Best Picture and BestActress for Jeanette Roxborough. DVD features: Behind the Ropes featurette,"American Girl" Music video, English language tracks, Spanishsubtitles, widescreen.





Ghost HuntersInternational: Season 1, Part 1

(2008)

Starring Dustin Pari, Robb Demarest, Barry FitzGerald, BrandyGreen

Image//Not Rated//Reality TV//481 minutes

Available on: DVD

Four paranormal investigators search for evidence of the ghostsoverseas. This set, from a SyFy Channel series, collects 11 episodes thatexplore Medieval ruins, Castles, Victorian mansions and Dungeons fabled fortheir supernatural activities in Great Britain,Germany and New Zealand.3-Disc DVD features: deleted scenes, English language tracks.





Killer Swarm

(2008)

Directed by Michael Karen

Starring Janin Reinhardt, Stephan Luca, Paula Schramm, SonjaKirchberger

Maverick//Not Rated//Horror//90 minutes

Available on: DVD

A German flick originally entitled Killer Bees,"this 2008 film gets an English dub for its U.S. release.When a swarm of aggressive, highly venomous black bees attacks a denselypopulated city, the race is on to develop an antidote that will stave off masscasualties. No special DVD features.





Small TownSaturday Night

DVD

(2007)

Directed by Ryan Craig

Starring Chris Pine, Bre Blair, Perry Anzilotti, Seth Ayott,Reggie Bannister, Brent Briscoe

Lionsgate//Rated R//Drama//94 minutes

Available on: DVD

Aspiring country singer/songwriter Rhett (Pine), is torn betweenthe small town life preferred by his girlfriend Samantha (Blair) and pursing amusic career in Nashville.This first effort from writer/director Ryan Craig finds the lovebirds grapplingwith issues having consequences for both themselves and their families. DVDfeatures: Trailer gallery, English language tracks, Spanish subtitles,widescreen.





The CompleteMusketeers (1974 - 1975)

Directed by Richard Lester

Starring Oliver Reed, Michael York, Raquel Welch, RichardChamberlain, Charlton Heston, Christopher Lee, Faye Dunaway

Lionsgate//Rated PG//Comedy//214 minutes

Available on: DVD

D'Artagnan arrives in Parisdetermined to become a king's musketeer. He encounters three men who join himas friends and allies. Soon the foursome is humorously entangled in courtintrigues, and is compelled to take on the dastardly Cardinal Richelieu. In England theyattempt to prevent a scandal involving the Duke of Buckingham, diamond studsand the Queen of France. The tongue-in-cheek comedy extended over two films:"The Three Musketeers" and "The Four Musketeers." DVDMultipack features: Saga of the Musketeers: part 1 and part 2, Making-offeaturette, Theatrical trailers, TV spots, English language tracks, widescreen.