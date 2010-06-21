Out on Blu-ray/DVD

×

(2010)

Directed by Albert andAllen Hughes

Starring DenzelWashington, Gary Oldman, Mila Kunis, Ray Stevenson, Jennifer Beals, RayStevenson, Evan Jones, Michael Gambon, Tom Waits, Frances de la Tour

Warner//RatedR//Sci-Fi//118 minutes

Available on: DVD orBlu-Ray

Thirty years after thefinal war, solitary Eli is the ultimate survivor. Portrayed by a graying DenzelWashington, Eli possesses a rare remaining copy of the bible and carries amachete -- wielded against anyone foolish enough to try and take it. When hestops at a settlement for water and to recharge his iPod battery, Eli keeps thebible hidden because he believes the tome is necessary to rebuild civilization.Running the settlement, Carnegie (Gary Oldman) scours the land for a biblebecause he believes its scripture can be used to cement his rule. Carnegie'splaything is beautiful, blind Claudia (Jennifer Beals), who, having taken Eli'smeasure, instructs her daughter (Mila Kunis) to leave with him. The film daresto takes itself seriously, except when Oldman's comic book villain is in playand during a brief sequence that introduces an elderly pair (Frances de la Tourand Michael Gambon) employing a daring survival strategy. Bleached filmstockgives the effect of watching the movie with the sun in your eyes, but you don'tmind until the final twist, which reads poorly. DVD features: Additionalscenes, Lost Tales: Chapter 1 - animated, English, French or Spanish languagetracks, widescreen. 2-Disc Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack same plus: Digital Copy,featurettes: Starting Over, Soundtrack, Eli's Journey, 40 minutes of PIP commentarywith Denzel Washington and the Hughes Brothers, and 10 Focus Points.





THE HORSEMAN

(2008)

* * * (Grade B)

Directed by StevenKastrissios

Starring PeterMarshall, Caroline Marohasy, Brad McMurray, Evert McQueen, Christopher Sommers

Screen Media Films//RatedR//Action//95 minutes

Available on: DVD orBlu-Ray

After learning hisdeceased daughter was drugged and raped while making a pornographic film,Christian Forteski (Peter Marshall) goes on a killing spree of unparalleledviolence. A father frustrated by the failure of his marriage and his inabilityto protect his daughter, Forteski delivers her persecutors their comeuppance atclose quarters using crowbars, fish hooks and other commonly available items.Though bloodied and battered in the process, he can not stop. While headingnorth to Queensland,Christian picks up reckless teen hitchhiker Alice (Caroline Marohasy). Hesenses she needs help and signs on as her protector. Considering the maimingand torture on display, the film's R-Rating is generous, but the hideousviolence, realistically depicted, is the outward manifestation of Forteski'sanger and self-loathing. From a screenplay penned by director StevenKastrissios, this disturbing Australian sleeper should leave you queasy, but itcertainly won't bore you. DVD or Blu-Ray features: commentary, making offeaturette, English language tracks, widescreen.





YOUTH IN REVOLT

(2010)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by MiguelArteta

Michael Cera, PortiaDoubleday, Jean Smart, Mary Kay Place, Justin Long, Fred Willard, Ray Liotta,Steve Buscemi, Ari Graynor, Zach Galifianakis, Eric Knudsen, M. Emmet Walsh

Sony//RatedR//Comedy//90 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-ray

Michael Cera plays both16-year-old Nick, and Nick's imaginary alter ego, the bold, mustached FrancoisDillinger. Hormonal Nick watches his divorced parents (Buscemi and Smart)indulge in sexual flings, a frustrating situation for Nick who is unable toconnect with a girl. Then Nick hits it off with Sheeni (Doubleday) andcontrives to move his mother to Sheeni's hometown. Absurd plot twists emanatefrom Nick's alter-ego Francois -- determined to get Nick a girlfriend at anycost. Gifted with a topnotch cast and the sassy narrative of C.D. Payne's 1993novel, this comedic cocktail mixes a full dose of libido with a dash ofintellect. DVD features: Director and Michael Cera's Commentary, deletedscenes, deleted and extended animated sequences, Audition Footage, Englishlanguage tracks, widescreen. Blu-Ray features same plus: movieIQ syncconnection to real-time information on the cast, music, trivia and more whilewatching the movie.





WHEN IN ROME

(2010)

*1/2 (C-)

Directed by Mark StevenJohnson

Starring Kristen Bell,Josh Duhamel, Will Arnett, Alexis Dziena, Jon Heder, Dax Shepard, Danny DeVito,Kate Micucci, Bobby Moynihan

Touchstone//RatedPG-13//Comedy//91 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-ray

Unlucky in love, young,ambitious New Yorker Beth (Bell), plays by herown rules when visiting Rome.Instead of tossing her coin into the Fountain of Love as the Romans do, Bethsteals the coins tossed in by others, inadvertently casting a spell over thecoins' owners (DeVito, Heder, Shepard, and Arnett) who become uncontrollablyattracted to her. Hearing of Beth's plight, a journalist (Duhamel) interviewsher and romantic sparks fly. Meant to be Bell'sbig screen breakout, the actress tries to hold her own opposite a fleet ofcomic veterans, but can't survive the film's awful script. Hopefully, fans of Bell's roles on"Heroes" and "Veronica Mars," are willing to take her back.DVD features: Kerplunk! Bloopers From Rome, deleted scenes,"Starstrukk" "Stupid Love Letter" music videos, English,French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen. Blu-Ray features same plus:Alternate Opening and Ending, Mischief From The Set, Extended Scenes,Additional deleted scenes.





SISTER'S KEEPER

(2009)

*1/2 (C-)

Directed by KentFaulcon

Starring Kent Faulcon,Denise Boutte, Eric Roberts

MTI//RatedR//Action//101 minutes

Available on: DVD

Beautiful small townteacher Diane (Boutte) mistakes Jacob for her long lost brother, unaware he'sbeen hired to kill her. Jacob plays into Diane's assumptions, then findshimself falling in love rather than seeking the best time and place to killher. When a second group of assassins is sent to do the job, Jacob decides toprotect her and to find out who wants Diane dead and why. A shaggy-haired EricRoberts, appearing in a small role, does little to help this low budget effortovercome its shopworn story. DVD Extras include: director commentary, deletedscenes, cast auditions, cast and crew biographies, trailers, English languagetracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





SUPERNATURAL: SeasonOne

(2006)

* * (C)

Created by Eric Kripke

Starring: JaredPadalecki, Jensen Ackles

Warner//RatingNR//Horror//936 minutes

Available on: Blu-Ray

Combing news storiesfor clues to activated evil entities and the walking dead, brothers Sam andDean Winchester (Padalecki and Ackles) hunt demons while crisscrossing thecountry in their '67 Chevy Impala, silver bullets and wooden stakes piled intothe car's trunk. They also hope to find their demon-hunting dad. The conceptmines various urban and cultural myths, while exploring the ever-changingdynamics between a pair of headstrong siblings. 4-Disc Blu-Ray features: InteractiveU.S. Devil's Road Map to urban legends and factoids featured in this episodeset, Paley Festival panel discussion with cast and creators, Unaired andextended scenes, Pilot commentary with creator Eric Kripke, director DavidNutter and producer Peter Johnson, Commentary on Phantom Traveler by costarsJared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, 2 featurettes: Day in the Life of Jared andJensen, Tales From the Edge of Darkness, Gag reel, English, French or Spanishlanguage tracks, widescreen.





SHOWGIRLS: 15th AnniversarySinsational Edition

(1995)

*1/2 (C-)

Directed by PaulVerhoeven

Starring Gina Gershon,Kyle MacLachlan, Elizabeth Berkley, Robert Davi, Glenn Plummer, Gina Ravera,Alan Rachins

MGM//RatedNC-17//Drama//131 minutes

Available on:Blu-Ray/DVD combo Pack

Berkley appears as NomiMalone, the new girl in Las Vegasdetermined to work her way up from stripper to lead showgirl. She'll doanything with or to anyone to achieve her dream. Spending much of the filmnaked and surrounded by a sea of flesh, Berkley'smeager acting skills and the thin story soon dull the senses. One of the firstbig-budget Hollywood movies to be releasedunder an NC-17 rating, its box office failure was an important lesson forstudios. 2-Disc Blu-Ray/DVD Combo Pack features: Commentary by David Schmader,Pole Dancing: Finding Your Inner Stripper, Lap Dance Tutorial, ShowgirlsFact-Up Trivia, A Showgirls Diary, English, Spanish or French language tracks,widescreen.





Also Out This Week:





AIR BUD: WORLD PUPSPECIAL EDITION

(2000)

Directed by BillBannerman

Starring Kevin Zegers,Dale Midkiff, Martin Ferrero, Caitlin Wachs, Brittany Paige Bouck, Frank C.Turner

Disney//RatedG//Family//83 minutes

Available on: DVD

While helping Josh, histeenaged owner, prepare for the state soccer championship, golden retrieverBuddy finds love and fathers a litter of puppies. Promoted to capitalize onWorld Cup fever, this special edition of the "Air Bud" franchisethird chapter, features appearances from U.S. Women's Soccer Team notables:Brandi Chastain, Brianna Scurri, and Trisha Venturini. DVD features: Thebuddies' sports channel: soccer edition, Production featurette, limited editionsports bag, English or Spanish language tracks, widescreen.





SECRET LIFE OF THEAMERICAN TEENAGER, Vol. 4

(2009)

Created by BrendaHampton

Starring ShaileneWoodley, Molly Ringwald

Buena Vista//RatedTV-14//Drama//516 minutes

Available on: DVD

This ABC Family Channelseries follows teen mom Amy (Shailene Woodley), her younger sister, the girls'mother (Ringwald), and Amy's friends as they juggle high school jealousies,betrayals and romance, with life at home. 3-Disc DVD features: The Cast onFamily, Behind-the-scenes, First diary entry of the new Secret Life teen novel:"The Secret Diary of Ashley Juergens," English language tracks,French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen.





FAMILY GUY, Vol. 8

(2008-2009)

Created by SethMacFarlane

Voices of SethMacFarlane, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry, Patrick Warburton, AlexBorstein, Lori Alan

Fox//Not Rated//Animated,Comedy - TV//343 minutes

Available on: DVD

The Griffin family goes on one misadventure afteranother with neither fear nor shame. Promoted for Father's Day, this collectionfeatures 15 episodes from the seventh and eighth seasons of the televisionshow. Most episodes include uncensored audio and every episode includescommentary. DVD features: Commentary by series creator Seth Macfarlane,writers, cast and crew, deleted scenes, The road to the multiverse featurette,Family guy Karaoke, limited edition reprint of season eight's premiere episodescript, English language tracks, French or Spanish subtitles.