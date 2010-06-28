Out on Blu-ray/DVD

×

(2010)

* * * (B)

Directed by PaulGreengrass

Starring Matt Damon,Jason Isaacs, Greg Kinnear, Brendan Gleeson, Amy Ryan, Khalid Abdalla, IgalNaor

Universal//RatedR//Thriller//115 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

Green Zone depicts the American occupation of Saddam Hussein's luxurious Baghdad palace during the early days of the Iraq war. Fromtheir cloistered position, those known as the Coalition Provisional Authority,are out of touch with the Iraqi suffering occurring outside palace walls. TheCPA was led by L. Paul Bremer, who took his marching orders from DonaldRumsfeld. The coalition's disastrous disbanding of Iraq's police force and militarywere to have terrible consequences for all parties. Some characters in the filmare based on real people while others are invented. Matt Damon portrays ChiefArmy Warrant Officer Roy Miller, a fictional character. Miller's unit, assignedto find WMDs, repeatedly comes up empty. Because his unit’s risky missions seemto be based on faulty intelligence, Miller resents being stonewalled by hissuperiors. His solution is to defy orders from fictional Bremer stand-in, ClarkPoundstone (Greg Kinnear), and follow intelligence leads from CIA operativeMartin Brown (Brendan Gleeson). With Brown's help, Miller races Poundstone tofind and gather information from an Iraqi military leader. The ensuing game ofcat and mouse fully engages. While it's horrifying to watch Iraqi citizens madeto suffer by their would-be liberators, the film fails to support itsconspiracy theories. Damon's credible performance is undermined by the film'sinsistence his character become a super-operative, but the realistic depictionof conditions in Iraq,is memorable. DVD or 2-Disc Blu-Ray features: commentary by Damon and Greengrass,deleted scenes, Matt Damon: Ready for action, Inside the Green Zone, English,French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen. Blu-Ray exclusive featuresinclude: My Scenes, D-BOX, U-Control: Video Commentary with Director PaulGreengrass and Matt Damon, Picture in Picture, BD Live, pocket BLU App, socialBLU App, digital copy.





THE LAST STATION

(2009)

* * * (B)

Directed by MichaelHoffman

Starring Helen Mirren,Christopher Plummer, Paul Giamatti, James McAvoy, Anne-Marie Duff, Kerry Condon

Sony//RatedR//Drama//113 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

Acclaimed Russianauthor, Leo Tolstoy, was a titled count of significant means. In this filmadaptation from the 1990 biographical novel by Jay Parini, we meet Tolstoy inhis early 80s and declining health. Having long decried the evils of personalwealth, Tolstoy is beset by followers (led by a mustachioed Paul Giamatti) tobequeath his voluminous works to the Russian people. Played by ChristopherPlummer -- neatly made over in the author's image, Tolstoy argues philosophyand politics with his wife Sofya (Helen Mirren). He's idealistically inclinedtoward the scheme, she wages a one-woman against it. James McAvoy appears asthe author's young assistant, and like every actor in this film, he endeavorsto own the character rather than allow himself to be owned by it. Nevertheless,taken on its own merits, The Last Stationis an accessible work examining the author's marriage and burden of guilt ashis life comes to a close. DVD and Blu-Ray features: commentary by Plummer,Mirren and the director, deleted scenes, outtakes, Interview with ChristopherPlummer, English language tracks, French subtitles, widescreen. Blu-Rayexclusive features: movieIQ sync, BD-Live with continuously updated informationon cast and crew, production facts, music and soundtrack.





HUNG: Season One

(2009)

* * * (B)

Created by ColetteBurson, Dmitry Lipkin

Starring Thomas Jane,Jane Adams, Rebecca Creskoff, Anne Heche

HBO//NotRated//Comedy//315 Minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

Ray Drecker (ThomasJane), a divorced coach facing high school budget cuts, feels like a loser whenhe attends a workshop claiming he can release his inner millionaire byidentifying his best assets. Ray does just that, starting a business to servicesexually needy women. For a percentage of the take, Ray's mousey classmate,aspiring poet Tanya (Jane Adams), becomes his pimp. She creates Ray'sadvertising, books his clients and collects payments. Together this unlikelyduo attempts to learn their trade by making every possible mistake. Ray breaksmost rules in the prostitute's handbook, while Tanya tries to ward offovertures from Lenore (Creskoff), a well-connected vixen scheming gain controlover Ray's new career. Cleverly written for maximum payoff with minimumhanky-panky, "Hung" makes the most of a fine cast, including AnneHeche as Ray's gold-digging ex-wife. 2-Disc DVD or Blu-Ray features:Commentaries on select episodes by the show's creators, producers and writers,Making-Of featuring cast and crew interviews, The Women of Hung, Ray andTanya's Personal Ads, English, French or Spanish language tracks, English,French, Spanish language tracks, widescreen. Blu-Ray Exclusive features: Dutch,Danish, Finnish, Norwegian or Swedish subtitles.





ENTOURAGE: Season Six

(2009)

* * *1/2 (A-)

Created by Doug Ellin

Starring Jeremy Piven,Kevin Dillon, Adrian Grenier, Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Connolly

HBO//RatedTV-MA//Comedy//326 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

This season the show'slead character Vince, is once again a hot property thanks to director MartinScorsese's offer of a leading role. Drama (Dillion), Vince's less successfulbrother, becomes apoplectic when faced with a kissing scene, but moredetermined than ever to secure a starring TV role. Hoping to rekindle an oldromance, Vince's friend and manager (Connolly) leaves Vince's palatial home tosublet a place of his own. Completing Vince's feelings of abandonment, hislongtime friend and gofer Turtle, (Ferrara)all but moves in with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. By continuing to ramp up Ari Gold'srole and storylines, the show hits comic paydirt when Ari (Piven) discovers amisbehaving agent (Gary Cole) who could cost the agency plenty, and finds hisindispensable assistant (Rex Lee) determined to become a talent agent. 3-DiscDVD or Blu-Ray features: Commentaries on select episodes with Doug Ellin,producer Ally Musika and the cast, featurettes: Making-Of including cast andcrew interviews, A Day at the Speedway: go behind-the-scenes as the cast racesFerraris at the Auto Club Speedway, One X One PSA: directed by Matt Damon,English or French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen. Blu-Ray Exclusivefeatures: Dutch, Norwegian or Swedish subtitles.





SHE'S OUT OF MY LEAGUE

(2010)

* * * (B)

Directed by Jim Field Smith

Starring Jay Baruchel,Alice Eve, T.J. Miller, Mike Vogel, Nate Torrence, Krysten Ritter, GeoffStults, Lindsay Sloane

DreamWorks//RatedR//Comedy//104 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

When Kirk (Baruchel), anerdy airport security agent, is befriended by successful bombshell, Molly(Alice Eve), he tries to appear confident and nonchalant. Kirk's friends andcoworkers (Miller, Torrence and Vogel) cheerfully point out that while Molly'sa solid "10," Kirk is and always has been a disposable "5."His efforts to woo her are sabotaged by his jealous ex (Sloane) and theinescapable belief that he's a loser. Though vulgar humor occasionally creepsin, the film's gently mocking tone and resilient performances from itslesser-known leads, score points for leagues of romantic underdogs. DVD orBlu-Ray features: director commentary, extended ending, deleted scenes, Devon's dating show- "do's & don'ts" guideto dating for guys, blooper reel, English, French or Spanish language tracks,widescreen. Blu-Ray exclusive features: German subtitles.





REMEMBER ME

(2010)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by AllenCoulter

Starring RobertPattinson, Emilie de Ravin, Pierce Brosnan, Chris Cooper, Martha Plimpton, LenaOlin, Ruby Jerins, Payton List, Meghan Markle

Summit//Rated PG-13//Drama//112 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-Ray

Summit Studio caststheir Twilight star, RobertPattinson, as a wounded soul. Unable to connect with his Park Avenue father(Brosnan), college student Tyler (Pattinson) finds himself humiliated whenarrested by an embittered cop (Cooper) dealing with problems of his own. Toexact revenge, Tylercontrives to first romance, then dump the cop's daughter Ally (de Ravin), butinstead falls in love. Set just prior to the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, the film examinesthe scars left on young psyches when tragedy befalls their families. DVD orBlu-Ray features: Commentary with Pattinson, Coulter and other cast members,behind-the-scenes Making-Of featurette, English or Spanish language tracks,widescreen.





WOLF MOON

(2009)

* (D)

Directed by Dana Mennie

Starring Max Ryan, SidHaig, Billy Drago, Chris Mulkey, Chris Divecchio, Ginny Weirick, Lin Shaye

Lionsgate//RatedR//Horror//124 minutes

Available on: DVD

Amy is drawn to drifterDan after he and his rippling muscles arrive in her small town. Though Danappears nice enough, when the full moon rises he's transformed into a werewolf.Most distressing, Dan is pursued by a cruel werewolf intent upon fighting itout once both men have assumed their lycanthropic form -- in the dead of night.Dark, murky special effects do little to illuminate the werewolf action, whilethe film's overlong setup will leave you wanting to howl at Wolf Moon. DVD features: commentary withactor Max Ryan and co-writer/director Dana Mennie, Trailer gallery, Englishlanguage tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OFMEATBALLS

(2009)

* * * (B)

Directed by Phil LordChris Miller

Voiced by Anna Faris,Bill Hader, Bruce Campbell, James Caan, Andy Samberg, Mr. T, Bobb'e J. Thompson,Benjamin Bratt, Neil Patrick Harris, Al Roker, Lauren Graham

Sony//RatedPG//Animated, Family//90 minutes

Available on: Blu-Rayfor 3DTV

Based on a popularchildren's book, the story is expanded and outfitted with new characters forits film adaptation. Most residents of an impoverished seaside town can onlyafford to eat the sardines canned there, until Flint Lockwood (Hader) invents amachine that turns water into food. Soon, hamburgers, pancakes, spaghetti andpizza rain from the sky. However, when complications occur, Flint's machine and the food it makes, growinordinately large. Mayor Shelbourne (Campbell)insists the machine continue to operate so that tourists will continue to stuffthe town's coffers. Note: You must have both a 3D capable Blu-Ray player and a3DTV in order to receive the benefits of this release. Blu-Ray features: 3DSneak Peeks of Open Season and Monster House, Exciting Special 2D Features:extended scenes, "Raining Sunshine" Music Video, English, French,Spanish language tracks, widescreen.