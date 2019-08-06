Home Movies/Now Streaming: Aug. 8-14, 2019

× Expand Dogman (2019)

Recently released on Blu-ray and DVD: BoJack Horseman: Seasons One & Two, What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, The Fate of Lee Khan, Dogman.

“BoJack Horseman: Seasons One & Two”

The Emmy-winning “BoJack Horseman” was an ideal entry in the post-“Simpsons” television universe. Out now on Blu-ray, “Seasons One & Two” (2014-2015) introduces the meta-story. BoJack is the washed-up star of an ’80s family sitcom, an animated series featuring a horse tending to three human children. It’s also a genre spoof chockablock with twisty adult humor as BoJack tries to write his memoir for Penguin Books (whose editor is a penguin). The Blu-ray includes bonus material.

“What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”

The Trekkies hated “Deep Space Nine” when it debuted in 1993 and the cast reads from the hate mail in this documentary: “Deep Space Nine” violates the rules, it’s not planet of the week, it’s a space station! But as shown here, “Deep Space Nine” went boldly into the television universe, casting an African American (Avery Brooks) as the commander and filling the station with strong, serious women. And yikes, it had an ongoing story!

The Fate of Lee Khan

It’s not just the dusty trails through the rock desert that bring westerns to mind. Hong Kong director King Hu’s 1973 film is set in medieval China, but it’s got an inn (saloon?) run by a strong woman with a shady past. The swinging doors fly open and in strides the bad guys—only here they have swords and are bested by karate-chopping serving girls. The history is handled with a light comedic touch.

Dogman

Marcello is established as a kindly keeper of a dog kennel and a doting father to his little girl. He’s also weak and vulnerable—a minor cocaine dealer pushed along by the town bully into crime. The setting for Dogman (2018) is an Italian coastal town whose landscape is as bleak as its human society. Director Matteo Garrone (Tale of Tales) shot a grimy crime story with a crafty twist and many small cinematic moments.