Home Movies/Out on Digital 12.15

The 2016 World Series

Old-timers still remembered the Cleveland Indians previous World Series win, but no one still lived who witnessed the last time the Chicago Cubs took the series. The official documentary of the 2016 games catches the excitement and anticipation at box offices, in the stands and on the field. Moving at a brisker pace than most baseball games, the cameras cut from fans to players to coaches, replicating the high degree of emotion on all sides.

“Star Trek: The Animated Series”

Many products are being issued to mark the 50th anniversary of “Star Trek.” Of interest is the first Blu-ray release of the animated series that aired for one season (1973-1974) and featured the voices of the original cast, including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and DeForest Kelley. The screenplays were written in the Gene Roddenberry mode and brought a fresh set of adventures to the crew of the Enterprise as they went boldly into the unknown.

New Orleans Music in Exile

The film opens with scenes of the ruin left by Hurricane Katrina. Director Robert Mugge, known for his music documentaries, focuses on the impact the storm had on a thriving, diverse music scene (rock and hip-hop along with jazz and R&B) and the efforts to restore the city’s cultural life. Mugge features interviews and performances by a host of locals including Dr. John and Cyril Neville, who calls his home the northernmost city of the Caribbean.

The Childhood of a Leader

As the 1919 Versailles Peace Conference continues, an American diplomat (Liam Cunningham) and his inwardly unhappy wife (Bérénice Bejo) are faced with a less geopolitical problem: Their son is unruly, slyly destructive and quite possibly demented. Actor Brady Corbet’s directorial debut is a beautifully composed, intriguingly opaque story whose score by ’60s pop star Scott Walker infuses the unhurried plot with urgency. As the title suggests, the sociopathic child does become a fascist leader.