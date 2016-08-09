Home Movies/Out On Digital 8.11

n Traders

When their international asset firm collapses, one unemployable financial manager commits suicide; another devises a bizarre scheme and encourages a colleague to join in. His plan involves an Internet-driven fight-to-the-death club (winner takes all!) and soon enough, the idea goes viral. Traders is a mordant Irish satire of today’s market society. The unlikely mastermind, played by John Bradley (Samwell from “Game of Thrones”), gives evidence for the theory that psychopaths and entrepreneurs share similar mentalities.

n Traded

Kris Kristofferson has matured into a capable character actor, and he wears his grumpy integrity well in Traded . Kristofferson plays a bartender in the Old West who opts to help a gunslinger-father (Michael Paré) find his daughter, kidnapped by a Dodge City sex ring. The quality of acting and screenplay varies in this blood-soaked odyssey across a familiar mythic landscape of sagebrush, brutality and redemption. Country singer Trace Adkins plays an odious sex trafficker.

n Canadian Pacific

Filmed in Cinecolor, a process soon overtaken by the better-remembered (and better-looking) Technicolor, Canadian Pacific (1949) has been restored and reissued. Belonging to a skimpy subgenre, the Canadian western, the film was shot on location and concerns the construction of Canada’s trans-continental railroad through the hard-to-penetrate Rockies. Randolph Scott looks good on a horse, playing a tough-as-shoe-leather surveyor, six-gun at his side, tangling with white bushwhackers and Indians of uncertain loyalty.

n Hank Williams: The Complete Mother’s Best Collection…Plus!

The “ Plus!