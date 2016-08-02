Home Movies/Out on Digital 8.4

Iphigenia

Ancient literature gave rise to many bad movies and a few great ones. Among the latter was the Oscar-nominated Iphigenia (1977). Greek director Michael Cacoyannis’ stylized yet naturalistic staging of Euripides’ play, set at the eve of the Trojan War, is fully brought to life by a superb cast (not to mention a cast of thousands) as it dramatizes the madness of war, the danger of demagogues and the easily aroused passions of crowds.

Van Gogh

Vincent van Gogh was the subject of several films. One of the best was French director Maurice Pialat’s Van Gogh (1991). The Blu-ray release includes a bonus disc of mostly interesting interviews with cast and crew. Among them, the star, Jacques Dutronc, who recalled Pialat as eccentric but a superb acting coach. Veteran cinematographer Emmanuel Machuel, who resigned shortly before completing the shoot, called Pialat irascible, but able to generate dynamism through angering everyone on set.

The Private Affairs of Bel Ami

George Sanders was cast to type in this 1947 costume drama, but seldom played a character as cruelly cynical as Georges Duroy. Based on the novel by Guy de Maupassant, The Private Affairs of Bel Ami concerns Duroy’s ruthless schemes for money and power, his willingness to use women, manipulate truth and walk over dead bodies if necessary. Since this was Hollywood, the screenwriter managed to give him a heart. Angela Lansbury and Ann Dvorak co-star.

Chandu the Magician

Although comical in its stilted melodrama, Chandu the Magician (1932) is a remarkable production for its time and as a glimpse of things to come. With its trick photography (state-of-the-art special effects for its day) and superhero-supervillain plot, Chandu the Magician can be seen as forerunner to everything from Marvel Comics to Raiders of the Lost Ark . Playing a megalomaniac bent on world domination, the gloweringly evil countenance of third-billed Bela Lugosi steals the show.