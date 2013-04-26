Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 25

×

Young bohemian artist Sarah (Lizzy Caplan) hesitates over moving in with her boyfriend of two years, the alt rock singer Kevin (Geoffrey Arend). And her unease turns to mortification when Kevin proposes marriage to her during a club gig—a fiasco that goes viral. Save the Date is an indie romantic comedy of family and commitment, its slice-of-life screenplay streaked with moments of heartbreak.

Hemingway & Gellhorn

Ernest Hemingway (Clive Owen) is a study in soiled, hard-drinking machismo when he encounters writer Martha Gellhorn (Nicole Kidman) at a Key West bar. Sparks simmer and turn to fireworks when they meet again during the Spanish Civil War. The Emmy-winning HBO movie is the latest from that past master of glib historical romance, Philip Kaufman ( The Unbearable Lightness of Being ). Present are a raft of good character actors, including David Strathairn and Tony Shalhoub.