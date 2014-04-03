Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 3

×

“Monsters: The Complete Series”

■ “Monsters” ran for three seasons (1988-1991) but like the vampires that were its occasional guest spots, it enjoyed an afterlife—on syndication and the Sci-Fi Channel. All 72 episodes are included on a DVD set. Half-hour long in the tradition of “Twilight Zone,” they tell compact stories of aliens, strange dreams, odd neighbors and—yes—vampires, featuring stars on their way up (Tony Shalhoub), out of their element (Deborah Harry) and past prime time (Darren McGavin).

■ 100 Years of Wrigley Field

In time for baseball season, this documentary celebrates the centennial of the stadium known for most of its history as Wrigley Field. The architectural emblem of Chicago and model for recent retro-style facilities, Wrigley is old like the game itself. Wrigley was where many of baseball’s traditions began, notably the custom of fans keeping balls that land in the stands. The place has character, from its ivy-covered outfield through its arms-reach between fans and players.

■ Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart & Mind/Painting with Words and Music

Joni Mitchell was already a distinctive songwriter when she emerged from Canada’s folk scene in the ’60s. Her lyrics were often poetry; increasingly, she rendered experiences, scenarios and characters with a few brush strokes. Woman of Heart & Mind documents her career through her accidental encounters with Top-40, her jazz period and post-’70s disconnect with pop music, reminding us that she never set out for popularity. Painting with Words and Music is a ’90s concert film.