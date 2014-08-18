Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 18

×

■ The Face of Love

Shades of Vertigo haunt director Arie Posin’s The Face of Love —along with memories kept by Nikki (Annette Bening) of her husband, Garrett (Ed Harris). Imagine her surprise when, five years after his death, she spots his exact double. Yearning turns to fantasy and fantasy into emotionally dangerous reality as she pursues the double while concealing the source of her attraction. Robin Williams plays a supporting role as the cheery neighbor restraining his sadness and envy.

■ William Shatner’s Get a Life

Long ago William Shatner wanted to escape a failed TV series called “Star Trek” but somehow, Captain Kirk’s mission has been without end. The fans would not allow “Star Trek” to expire. Directed and written by the man on the captain’s deck, William Shatner’s Get a Life surveys the field of Trekker fandom. Some are self-confessed nerds, others relate to the show’s vision of coexistence and scholars find Joseph Campbell all over its hero’s quest.

■ “Top Gear Season 21”

The BBC’s “Top Gear” is a car show for people who don’t like cars. OK, it’s got the tech stuff down but is delivered with enough British wit that one senses Monty Python in the DNA. The hosts of this collection promise their studio audience “a cracker” of a show as they take a trio of worn-out ’80s hatchbacks through a series of grueling road tests. “Downtown Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville is a guest star.

—David Luhrssen