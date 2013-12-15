Home Movies/Out on Digital: Dec. 15

×

■ Renoir

French director Gilles Bourdos fills Renoir with the honeyed sunlight and sensuous curves of a Pierre-Auguste Renoir canvas, yet the film is only half about the great Impressionist. The painter’s son, future film director Jean Renoir ( Grand Illusion ), is convalescing from World War I in his father’s Riviera compound, uncertain of his future until he encounter’s dad’s free-spirited, mercurial model, Andrée. Renoir will interest devotees of the visual arts for its plausible portraits of two great artists.

■ Unmanned: America’s Drone Wars

Unmanned documents turmoil in Pakistan over U.S. drone strikes. Director Robert Greenwald includes interviews with victims, footage of protests and coverage of a Pakistani court ruling enjoining the country’s government to shoot down the drones. Worldwide condemnation grows even as nations across the globe add the remote-control aircraft to their arsenals and cite U.S. actions as precedents. Intended as a shortcut to fighting terrorism, drones have generated blowback wherever they have been deployed.

■ The Beauty of the Devil

The Faust legend has been told in many ways at many times. In The Beauty of the Devil , French director René Clair’s 1950 film (out on Blu-ray), Mephistopheles pursues a reluctant Faust, giving him a second chance at youth and happiness while assuming the old professor’s identity and work in the laboratory. Mephistopheles is a wily tempter in this spry, comedic version of the tale, convincing in his sophistries and—of course—driving a hard bargain.