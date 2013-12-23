Home Movies/Out on Digital: Dec. 23

×

■ “Lilyhammer” Season One

With a frown as deep as a trench, Frank “The Fixer” (Steven Van Zandt) is a New York mobster who turns government witness on one condition: the FBI relocate him with a new identity to Lillehammer, Norway, a remote town he remembers from the 1994 Winter Olympics. Naturally, he comes ready for business—and to punch out any blond-haired punk who gets in his way in this funny, fish-out-of-water Netflix comedy.

■ Bill Cosby, …Far From Finished

Although by now entire generations know Bill Cosby only as Cliff Huxtable, long before his reign as TV’s favorite dad, he was one of the sharpest stand-up comedians in the business. Cosby is seated for much of his Comedy Central broadcast, his first comedy special in decades, but with his mordant timing and sly sideways grin, he’s still a funny man as he ambles through a leisurely monologue on love, marriage, aging and motherhood.

■ Myn Bala: Warriors of the Steppe

Historical epics have proliferated in the former Soviet Union, replete with thundering hooves and the clank of steel on iron. One of the best was Kazakhstan’s official entry in the 2013 Academy Awards. Myn Bala is a story drawn from the 18th-century struggle between the Kazakhs of Central Asia and their Mongol overlords shot in breathtaking widescreen landscapes to rival any Hollywood western. The protagonist is a teenager whose vengeance quest sparks a great rebellion.