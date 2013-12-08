Home Movies/Out on Digital: Dec. 8

■ Sample This

The cultural cross-connections are fascinating in this rambling documentary. A 1960 instrumental by the British group The Shadows, later covered by The Ventures, found its way into the 1973 album by the Incredible Bongo Band, a bi-racial American-Canadian studio session organized by one-time Robert Kennedy aide-turned-Svengali Michael Viner. When the Bronx’s DJ Kool Herc found “Apache” in a record bin, the nascent hip-hop culture found its most popular, and later most sampled, break.

"Vikings" Season 1

“Vikings” plunges directly into the bloody berserker battles of medieval northern Europe—a lush pagan landscape shot in wide focus (and looking more like cinema than TV). It’s a violent world but a coherent one, structured around loyalty to family and clan. Mothers and daughters spear fish for dinner and fathers teach their sons to fight. British writer-creator Michael Hirst was determined to substitute an imaginative historical recreation for the costume-drama clichés.

A Letter to Three Wives

Gracious upper-middle class homes provide the stage for refined cattiness along with romantic and social anxiety in this sophisticated 1949 comedy by director Joseph L. Mankiewicz ( All About Eve ). The Oscar winner (out on Blu-ray) touched everything from the advertising industry’s assault on the intellect to the class-crossing lure of lust and money. Ann Sothern, Linda Darnell and Jeanne Crain play the wives, with fine supporting performances from Thelma Ritter and (the then little known) Kirk Douglas.