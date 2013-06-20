Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 20

×

The Last Ride

The lost highway of which Hank Williams sang is the visual motif in The Last Ride , a fictionalized story of that final road trip ending in Williams’ death on New Year’s Day, 1953. Told from the perspective of the naïve kid (Jesse James) hired to drive the star (Henry Thomas), The Last Ride smoothes over some of the rough spots while giving a plausible sketch of the pain-wracked, whiskey-sodden singer who was country music’s greatest lyricist.

As Luck Would Have It

Luisa (Salma Hayek) fails to cheer up her husband Roberto (José Mota), a white collar professional who considers himself a failure after two years of unemployment. The Spanish comedy-drama turns bizarre when Roberto suffers an accident. Impaled on an iron rod and surrounded by camera crews, commentators and Tweeting spectators, he becomes the subject of a flurry of shallow public sympathy and opportunities for exploitation. Strong acting endows the fable with sympathy for life's tragic dimension.

“Perry Mason: The Ninth and Final Season Volume One”

Perry Mason was a wary man who kept his innermost thoughts under his vest, much like Raymond Burr, the man who played him. In the long-running show’s final season (1965-1966), Mason continues to struggle on behalf of the idea that everyone—not just the rich and privileged—deserves a good lawyer. Sympathetic yet tough, Mason continues his courtroom battles with DA Hamilton Berger, a dour man who looks as if he eats lemons instead of grapefruit for breakfast.