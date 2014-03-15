Home Movies/Out on Digital: Mar 13

×

The Counselor

Bad actions have terrible consequences when a lavish-living lawyer (Michael Fassbender) falls into the orbit of the drug traffickers he represents. Written by Cormac McCarthy ( No Country for Old Men ) and directed by Ridley Scott, The Counselor is a superb contemporary film noir set in a bleak labyrinth of cruelty and deception. The cast includes Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Javier Bardem and Brad Pitt. The Blu-ray includes the theatrical version and the director’s cut.

Romeo and Juliet

The latest version of Romeo and Juliet is not transposed to the present but set in “fair Verona” in the age of jousting and swordplay. Screenwriter Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”) preserves a Shakespearean style in the dialogue, while director Carlo Carlei moves the production at a brisk tempo. The story of attractive young lovers (Douglas Booth, Hailee Steinfeld) braving parental and social disapproval for crossing boundaries in pursuit of romantic love is deathless.

“Doctor Who: The Time of the Doctor”

The 11th Doctor’s time on Earth ends on a light, comical note—as a “Doctor Who” Christmas special. Oh, right, he saves the universe in between posing as sidekick Clara’s boyfriend at her family holiday dinner. Extras on the DVD release include chatty backstage banter from Matt Smith’s tenure as the Doctor along with reminiscences from several of his predecessors in the Tardis. Thanks to the miracle of regeneration, the show might go on forever.