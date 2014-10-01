Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 2

×

■ Stunt Squad

In this 1977 Italian crime drama (released on Blu-ray), an extortionist preys on shopkeepers by blowing up their businesses. As the body count climbs, a police inspector forms a “special squad” of young dudes on motorcycles to pursue leads—and the criminals—down the winding streets. Despite puerile moments, Stunt Squad is shot well within its minimal budget with terse screenwriting and editing and a story set against an actual wave of terrorist bombings in Europe.

■ “Houdini”

The History Channel’s “Houdini” begins with a literal splash as the celebrated escape artist leaps with shackled hands from a CGI bridge into a hole in the CGI ice. Of course, he has a pick taped to the bottom of his feet. Adrien Brody dominates the proceedings, released on DVD with the original and extended versions. Production values are flimsy but the screenplay condenses a remarkable life into key points. Houdini’s greatest escape? Appleton, Wis.

■ “NYPD Blue: Season Seven”

By the 1999-2000 season, some characters had died or moved on, but this personality-driven situation drama remained driven by the team of detectives led by Emmy-winner Dennis Franz. All were dedicated (even if it meant breaking the blue code of silence) and some were troubled in their personal lives. Unlike “Law & Order,” stories carried on over episodes and across seasons. Good cinematography fills the show with scenes of New York just before 9/11.