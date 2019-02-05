Home Movies/Now Streaming: Feb. 7, 2019

“Doctor Who: The Complete Eleventh Season”

Doctor Who has materialized on terrestrial television in 13 different bodies since debuting in 1963. On the first episode of season 11, Doctor Who seems a bit flustered at first upon discovering that she’s a woman, but never fear—the continually morphing intergalactic hero adjusts. Have the fans? Production values have noticeably improved over the decades but the zaniness remains. Jodie Whittaker (“Broadchurch,” “Wired”) stars as the Doctor with the prescription for taking down cosmic predators.

Love, Gilda

As a cast member from the original “SNL”, Gilda Radner often played versions of herself. Love, Gilda draws from her journals and old footage to construct a picture of her life. Overweight and self-conscious as a child, Radner used self-deprecating humor to get the jump on her tormentors. Along with Chevy Chase and John Belushi, she brought their National Lampoon comedy act to network television. As shown here, it took several episodes to get it right.

Eating Animals

In the 1970s, factory farming changed the way of life for farmers and the way Americans eat. In exchange for cheap and convenient, the public was sold food that was often flavorless and innutritious—if not harmful. Eating Animals looks at those problems as well as the effect of large-scale livestock-raising on the climate. Based on Jonathan Safran Foer’s book, Eating Animals shows valiant farmers trying to raise chickens the old way. Natalie Portman narrates.

Whatever Ever Happened to Aunt Alice?

After learning that her husband died in debt, haughty Mrs. Marrable (Geraldine Page) turns serial killer to maintain her lavish way of life. But her new housekeeper (Ruth Gordon) has her suspicions. Well shot by director Lee H. Katzin (Le Mans) under producer Robert Aldrich, What Ever Happened to Aunt Alice? (1969) is a suspenseful if slightly bonkers indictment of upper-class hypocrisy and materialism. Page delivers a flighty, memorable performance as the psychotic Mrs. Marrable.