Home Movies/Now Streaming: May 25, 2018

Brooke (Amanda Delaney) and Caleb (Justin Maina) epitomize selfie-era self-absorption as fitness-yoga vloggers with a million followers. Cameras are seldom off and their lives are recorded down to (nearly) the most intimate details. Although they are a social media celebrity couple, and everyone knows about their camping trip, Brooke is surprised when creepy guys recognize her. And then: terror on the campsite as masked men assault the couple.

But that’s only part one. Turns out that Brooke and Caleb are being stalked by indie filmmakers working on a documentary about the hazards of social media. They plan to show how easy it is to learn everything about people who expose themselves online. An almost brilliant satire in its twisting narrative and use of cellphone and digital-cameras, Followers even reveals the vulnerability of gated communities. No one is safe—not even the people bent on revealing the insecurity of contemporary life.

Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story

Jeff Beck was a guitar innovator in the age of great guitar innovators. Still on the Run is a compelling documentary woven from archival footage and Beck’s reminiscences along with reflections from Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and others. Beck builds his own hotrods and his playing combines a gearhead’s sense for how machines respond to the human touch with an artist’s awareness of possibility. Unlike most rock stars, Beck never got stuck in his own past.

Sleeping Dogs

Sam Neill was young and feral when he starred in this New Zealand production, Sleeping Dogs (1977). The low-budget picture was a bit like the paranoid political thrillers and revolutionary fantasies from ’70s American cinema. Neill plays a disgruntled man who wants to be left alone but is drawn into guerilla war against the U.S.-supported dictatorship that takes over New Zealand in time of economic turmoil. Neill and the cast do good work dramatizing the story.