Home Movies/Now Streaming: May 25, 2020

× Expand Incitement (2019)

Incitement (Kino Lorber)

For a short while after the Oslo Accord (1993) was signed, the outside world had reason to hope for peace in the Middle East. But inside Israel, a contrary movement mobilized to oppose ceding even an inch of land to the Palestinians. One activist, Yigal Amir, assassinated Israel’s Prime Minister Yitzak Rabin for signing the Accord.

Winner for Best Picture in the 2020 Ophir Awards (Israel’s Oscars), Incitement opens as Amir (Yehuda Nahari Halevi) listens to Rabin’s announcement while washing Jewish tombstones in a cemetery. He is unimpressed by Rabin’s call for “good neighborliness” and “understanding”—even though the plea for peace came from a man who had fought for his country for many years before entering politics. Incitement excels for its understanding of Amir, full of hormones, adrenalin and bad ideas derived from militant factions who rationalized death for what they saw as a betrayal of the Jewish people.