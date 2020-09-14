Home Movies/Now Streaming: September 14, 2020

A Tramway in Jerusalem (Film Movement)

Israeli director Amos Gitai is a perennial at the Cannes and Venice festivals for films that explore aspects of his country’s experience. A Tramway in Jerusalem (2018) recreates a day aboard the sleek light rail that transverses the city. The trip is often musical, beginning with a solitary woman singing in Hebrew during the early hours; than a Palestinian musician entertaining passengers with his oud; then a throaty chorale of Orthodox Jewish men who follow their song with a few minutes of Talmudic exegesis.

Women complain about boyfriends and family. An angry settler complains about Arabs, a French tourist marvels over the history of an ancient city sacred to three religions whose members are present on the journey. A Roman Catholic priest seems demented yet the gospel message he reads from his bible (in Italian)—about peace and reconciliation—is the probable message of this beautifully composed and orchestrated film.

Shanghai Triad (Film Movement Classics)

Shuisheng is a 14-year old country boy brought to 1930s Shanghai by his uncle to become the servant of a crime boss’ mistress. The Oscar-winning Shanghai Triad (1995) was Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s (Raise the Red Lantern) answer to Merchant Ivory’s lush productions. Produced at the moment when China fully reentered the world economy, one wonders if the screenplay was meant to comment on capitalism and the harsh transition from rural to urban life.

“The Best of Cher” (TimeLife)

Word association: mention Cher and television and Sonny usually flashes to mind. But after leaving her husband-musical partner, Cher enjoyed a second life on the tube, documented lavishly in this nine-DVD set. Included are her 1975 TV series, ‘70s specials and ‘90s televised concerts. She sings her way across 20th century Broadway, gets bluesy, goes autobiographical, wear splendid costumes and makes way for a string of A-List guests including Elton John, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin.

