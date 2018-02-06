Home Movies/Out on Digital: Feb. 8-14, 2018

× Expand Bitch starring Marianna Palka and Jason Ritter

Matinee

The Cuban Missile Crisis holds the world in terror, and the censors try to suppress horror flicks at the local bijou. Matinee (1993) is an amusing movie about the prophylactic value of horror to immunize the kids from the calamity of real life. John Goodman stars as a schlocky B-picture director who befriends kids confronted by the idiocy of duck-and-cover and teachers who stress the health value of red meat three times a day.

The Thomas Crown Affair

Wearing suits, snap-brim hats and sunglasses, a gang pull off a meticulously planned bank heist in broad daylight. The mastermind was nowhere near the crime scene. Steve McQueen stars as a jet-setting financier who, bored with his life, devises a perfect crime in between polo and golf. Faye Dunaway co-stars as the insurance investigator who falls in love while out to nail him. Director Norman Jewison’s stylish 1968 caper includes deft use of split screens.

Bitch

Writer-director Marianna Palka plays Jill—an unhappy housewife with an expensive home, four annoying kids and a jerk young professional husband named Bill (Jason Ritter). Despondent over her unsatisfying life, she loses her humanity, becoming what Bill called her, a dog, in this feminist fable. Bill embodies the decentered disconnection, the hyperventilating anger and the glib selfishness of our market society. The question that recurs as the story unwinds: Will Bill ever see the light?

“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In: The Complete Second Season”

The American presidency and pop culture kept a respectful distance from each other—until candidate Richard Nixon uttered “Sock it to me” on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.” Season two (1968-1969), collected on six-DVDs, also included guest appearances by Mel Brooks, Kirk Douglas and Don Rickles. The irreverent variety show is a time capsule that points the way to television’s future. With its fake newscasts and send-ups of current events, “Laugh-In” was a predecessor to “SNL.”

