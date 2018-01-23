Home Movies/Out on Digital: Jan. 25, 2017

“Salvation: Season One”

An asteroid zooms toward Earth, 180 days from impact. The U.S. government suppresses the news as it scrambles for solutions. Meanwhile, a MIT student convinces Darius Tanz, the Elon Musk stand-in, of the impending disaster. Moving at a breathless pace, “Salvation” captures an apocalyptic mood of anxiety and distrust as well as the hope that science might offer a solution. Will a private-public partnership, with a little help from a millennial science-fiction author, save the world?

Architects of Denial

In 1915, the Ottoman Turkish regime began a campaign of extermination against an ethnic minority, the Armenians. Even today, the Turkish government denies that genocide occurred. Abetting them in their lies are corrupt U.S. politicians, bribed with sex and money, according to FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds. Interviewed for this documentary, Julian Assange points out that denial of the Armenian Genocide has enabled governments from Nazi Germany through Sudan to imagine they can get away with murder.

Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Endless Poetry

Director Alejandro Jodorowsky (The Holy Mountain) revisits the Chilean neighborhood of his childhood as a crew rolls up paper facades replicating the district’s appearance in the 1940s. In his Surrealistic recreation of formative scenes from his past, the streets are filled with mimes and Nazis on stilts. His mother’s dialogue is sung operatically while his father hectors him about becoming a physician. Inspired by Federico García Lorca, Jodorowsky saves his life through poetry and art.

The Whales of August

For old movie buffs, the casting is a treat. The Whales of August, the 1987 movie adaptation of David Berry’s play, features silent-era thespian Lillian Gish, 1940s star Bette Davis and Vincent Price in an uncharacteristic non-horror role. All three actors were in their twilight, playing protagonists with November in their bones. The Whales of August wonders whether people can outlive their time while remaining committed to the only thing left beside memories: life itself.