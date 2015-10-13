Recently Released 10.13.15

The Phantom of the Opera

After 90 years, The Phantom of the Opera (1925) remains creepy for its suspenseful buildup toward shock, its shadowy cinematography, its madness and its intimation that horror lies at the foundation of our society—the sub-basement we would rather ignore. Lon Chaney stars as the masked, tormented tormentor obsessively (and possessively) in love with a diva. The two-disc Blu-ray comes with bonus features, including the theatrical trailer and a print with a new score by Alloy Orchestra.

“Deutschland 83”

No one could have predicted that the Cold War would end only six years later. As the Sundance TV series “Deutschland 83” begins, Ronald Reagan is moving missiles into Europe and anxieties mount over an impending World War III. The protagonist, a young East German, is forced to become a spy and dispatched to West Germany where he infiltrates the high command. A suspenseful thriller, “Deutschland 83” recreates the look and tensions of an era.

“James Bond Gadgets”

At least in movies, the requisites for a successful spy are daring, resourcefulness and expensive toys. Taken from episodes of the History Channel’s Modern Marvels series, this DVD shows how reality influenced the Bond series, which in turn influenced reality. The jetpack from Thunderball was real, just like some of the miniature devices employed by 007. Nowadays, security companies provide many of the car-chasing skills and covert gadgets seen in the movies—for a high price.

“Mr. Warmth! Don Rickles: The Ultimate TV Collection”

Long before becoming the voice of Mr. Potato Head, Don Rickles was Hollywood’s snarkiest comedian. His ’70s TV appearances are collected on this eight-DVD set. Included are the sitcom “CPO Sharkey” (he played a bemused petty officer upset by changing times) and numerous TV specials and guest shots on other people’s shows. Notable: his 1970 comedy discussion with Don Adams and Harvey Korman before a live audience with a visible stage crew moving props and cameras.