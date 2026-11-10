Alicia Malone’s Movie Mystery

Expand Murder at the Movies by Alicia Malone

Alicia Malone followed the author’s axiom of “Write What You Know.” The TCM host’s first novel concerns a woman besotted by classic Hollywood, Audrey, who inherits a movie theater. The theater is located on an island in Maine—Malone’s home for the past couple years.

Malone’s Murder at the Movies is designed to fit snugly into the cozy murder mystery genre. She transfers the location from the genre’s usual setting, England, to New England, while retaining the expected cast of suspicious local small-town folk.

Audrey has returned to the Maine island after leaving years earlier for a career as a Hollywood publicist. Her beloved grandmother ran the island’s only cinema for decades, sticking with 35mm and instilling in Audrey a love for the classics. When Audrey screens Alfred Hitchcock’s Suspicion for the theater’s grand reopening, only a handful of locals show up, but that’s not the only problem. One of the ticket buyers, a man several island residents have reason to despise, dies under suspicious circumstances inside the locked projection booth. Will Audrey be under suspicion?

Spotting the movie references will be an enjoyable game for readers who are Hollywood buffs, the novel’s primary intended audience. Like a Hitchcock protagonist, Audrey (named for Trotter, not Hepburn) might have to solve the crime herself. Since the front cover bears the caption: “A Movie Palace Mystery,” one imagines a sequel is in the works.

Murder at the Movies is published by TCM/Running Press.