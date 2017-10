×





Opening Oct. 4 at theMilwaukee Public Museum, “Alien Worlds and Androids” is an exhibition thatexplores the links between science and science fiction. Film will have its partin the exhibit, with science fiction movies running Thursday and Saturdayevenings at the museum’s Dome Theater.

Recently, the museumconducted an online poll to determine which films would be screened. The publichas spoken, and the winners are:

Jurassic Park

2001: A Space Odyssey

Back to the Future

E.T. TheExtra-Terrestrial

Planet of the Apes(1968)

For more information, goto:

http://www.mpm.edu/plan-visit/calendar/alien-worlds-and-androids

“Alien Worlds andAndroids” will be up through Jan. 11.