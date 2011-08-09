Bang Bang, Shoot Shoot

One can't entirely escape the impression of the photojournalists in The Bang Bang Club as buzzards swooping down onto the carnage, snap snapping at the dead. Based on the memoir of photographer Greg Marinovich's experience on the frontline of South African strife at the end of Apartheid, director Steven Silver's film (out on Blu-ray and DVD) introduces elements of ethical complexity into a story populated by callow-looking guys focused on their careers. The objections of overlooked and underpaid black photographers are heard, and we see how Marinovich's photos both enraged audiences worldwide against Apartheid and were used by the regime for its own ends. Ryan Phillippe stars as Marinovich.