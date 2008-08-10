Y’all like the Dukes of Hazzard? Then you’ll luv Beer For My Horses, the vanity project written and starring country star Toby Keith. Set in a small Oklahoma town populated by characters with a capital “K,” this county sheriff comedy plays out amidst tractors, pork rind eaters and the beer light of the honky tonk as the local crime busters take on that favorite illegal business in contemporary rural America—a meth amphetamine ring. But is the movie funny? Only if you're amused by farting animals and cops who eat too many donuts. Yee haw!