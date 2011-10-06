Big in Little League

It\'s safe to say that many American are scarcely aware of the Little League World Series, held each year in Williamsburg, PA. But on the tiny island of Curacao, a Dutch commonwealth in the Caribbean, winning the Series is a big deal. Keith Aumont\'s documentary Boys of Summer (out on DVD) visits the balmy island and finds a dedicated, determined Little League team that bested clubs from larger nations and made it to Williamsburg seven years running. Best of Summer documents the race to win in the eighth year. It\'s a Hoop Dreams story with the charm of knowing that the payback for victory is self-respect.