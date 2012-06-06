Bobcat Stands Up

He's been all over movies and TV since the '80s and in <em>Bobcat Goldthwait: You Don't Look the Same Either</em>, the comedian returns to the stage for an evening of standup. A gregarious performer with a bemused expression and a raggedly on target delivery, Bobcat breaks the ice with self-deprecation before tackling topics larger, more daring, than his fading looks and receding hair. “What's that? More Michael Jackson jokes?” he asks, fully expecting a resounding “Yes!” from an audience already in his hands. The laughter keeps coming. <em>Bobcat Goldthwait: You Don't Look the Same Either</em> is out on DVD.