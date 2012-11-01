Boney Fingers Live

Boney Fingers look very much at home in their full-length concert DVD, Live @ The Miramar Theatre . The crowd is large and approving and the band members have an evident connection with their audience as they roll on low simmer through a set of songs that echo a run that had entered its third decade. Boney Fingers’ roots in the Grateful Dead are evident in their group spirit, their loose yet solid rhythms and harmonies and those solos that go on and on. It was a good night for rock under the changing colored lights of the Miramar’s stage. A slightly abbreviated version of the concert has also been released on CD.

Release party, Nov. 10, Miramar Theatre.