Cesar Romero is credited with 110 movies and countless television appearances, but mostly he’s remembered as The Joker, the occasional guest villain on TV’s “Batman” (1966-68). Unlike recent renditions of the character, The Joker was played by Romero as a prankster more than a psychopath. He endowed The Joker with a memorable laugh and brought the same panache to the part that he gave as the Latin lovers, scoundrels and gangsters he played through his 60-year screen career.

As Samuel Garza Bernstein writes on page 1 of his enjoyable retrospective, Cesar Romero: The Joker is Wild, Romero was always happy to deliver The Joker’s frenzied, full-bodied cackle to any fan who wanted to hear it. He never sulked over being recalled as the fright-wigged baddie in a deliriously campy, relatively short-lived series. The Joker was just another job in a profession he enjoyed. Romero was too busy earning a living to develop the tortured artist syndrome.

Bernstein’s book is more an appreciation than a biography because Romero’s personal life, much less his inner life, is elusive. Bernstein assumes, with other observers, that this “confirmed bachelor” was gay. However, unlike other gay or bisexual figures from Hollywood’s golden years, Romero left no traces. “Romero is private about his romantic life and never spills the tea on any of his famous friends,” Bernstein writes. He sent no incriminating letters and kept no salacious diaries, only voluminous scrapbooks of his press clippings. His public life was in the spotlight (he enjoyed friendships with woman and men) and his private life was focused on supporting his family. Even after moving to Hollywood, Romero lived with his parents and siblings; sometimes he slept on the couch and gave them the bedrooms.

Much of Bernstein’s research consisted of sifting glimmers of fact from all those press clippings. Romero was described as Italian or Spanish or Portuguese. He was in fact that child of Spanish and Cuban parents, born in Manhattan affluence and schooled in private academies where he was the only visible minority. He learned to open doors with charm, and when his father’s sugar cane investments failed and the old man sank into depression, young Romero became the wage earner. The notice he achieved as a professional ballroom dancer led to his Broadway debut in 1927. By 1934 he’s in Hollywood with a supporting role in one of the era’s signature films, The Thin Man.

Perhaps the reason Romero is best remembered as The Joker is that his extensive filmography includes few other memorable movies. Sure, he costarred with Marlene Dietrich in The Devil is a Woman (1935), Shirley Temple in The Little Princess (1939) and Carmen Miranda in Week-End in Havana (1941). He also played alongside Barbara Stanwyck, Herbert Marshall, Carol Lombard, Walter Brennan, Henry Fonda, Ginger Rogers, John Carradine and Milton Berle, but seldom in the films for which those actors are admired today. He was cast in one paint-by-numbers picture after another, even if he was sometimes the highlight. When the old studio system dissolved in the late ‘40s, he found work on Poverty Row B flicks but also a new home in television, where his debonair charm made him welcome on many shows. Romero returned to stardom later in life as Peter Stavros, billionaire Greek shipping magnet, in the ‘80s series “Falcon Crest.” Even when the jobs became scarcer, he never stopped working. His death on New Year’s Day, 1994, at age 86, was a shock. It seemed as if he’d always find another role.

