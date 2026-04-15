Cinema in the Divided American City

Expand 'The Divided City and Its New Cinemas, 1920-1980' by Amy Murphy

What can motion pictures tell us—sometimes inadvertently—about urban life? In The Divided City and Its New Cinemas 1920-1980, Ann Murphy conducts a dialogue between urban and film history. Her focus is on segregation, specifically how six films from the last century “expose the spatial and temporal disconnections in the American city,” three of them documentaries, three of them fiction.

A professor of architecture at the University of Southern California, Murphy provides pocket histories of the cities and societies that served as the settings for the films she selected for The Divided City. Her research went deep. In her chapter on Wayne Wang’s Chan is Missing (1982), she outlines the troubled story of Chinese immigration to the U.S. in the 1800s, the birth of San Francisco’s Chinatown where Chan is set, the stereotypical depiction of Chinese in films beginning with Thomas Edison’s Arrest in Chinatown (1997) and continuing through Fu Manchu and Charlie Chan, and the rise of Asian American activism in the late ‘60s.

Wang’s black and white indie film made the art-house circuit upon release, lifting the veil of Hollywood-manufactured preconceptions about Chinese Americans. In contrast to stereotypes, no two characters in the film are alike; each has a subjective perspective on his or her situation. Wang’s grainy perspective “worked to counter the impact of mystification and glossiness” of mainstream Hollywood, endowing the characters of his who-dun-it with almost documentary verisimilitude.

The Divided City summarizes the deliberate policies that contributed to urban segregation and white flight and gives several examples of indie cinema’s capacity for showing rather than telling. The Divided City is published by University of Illinois Press.