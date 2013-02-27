"Law & Order" has been one of television's remarkable successes, a long running series that has produced long running spin-offs—all of them cooked according to the same recipe but in their own distinct seasonings. And make no mistake: as shown by the newest DVD release, "Law & Order: Criminal Intent—The Final Year," predictability is integral to its appeal. Like well-composed pulp magazine fiction of yesteryear, the episodes adhere to a defined set of parameters. Part of the fun is the initial uncertainty over the murderer's identity; another portion of fun comes from the certainty that justice will prevail and the process will follow distinct lines.

The breakdown works something like this: a body is discovered before the credits; the most obvious suspect can't be the killer; a sordid revelation seems to lead down one path; and then a shocking twist sends the story toward a different conclusion than a casual viewer might expect. Old "Law & Order" hands have learned to sift for clues, focusing their anticipation just like readers of Agatha Christie. The formula is strong enough to flourish through the shifting cast of characters that have come and gone through the NYPD's Major Case Squad.

Every series runs its course and "L&O: CI" concluded in 2011 after 10 seasons. It ended well with better writing than in some previous years and the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Detective Goren. I was always partial to Jeff Goldblum as Detective Zack Nichols, and miss Eric Bogosian as Capt. Danny Ross, but D'Onofrio's eccentric take on his character—a brilliant but troubled student of psychology—leaves an enduring impression. Ordered by his superiors to undergo therapy, he spars each week with a therapist played by Julia Ormond.

The settings for these major cases—as well as the major criminals—tend to be elite, whether the inner sanctums of the Roman Catholic diocese or a decadent fashion house or a plutocrat whose rare vintages are delivered by armored car. Goran and his straight-girl partner, Detective Eames (Kathryn Erbe), are always barging into well-upholstered preserves, catching the power perps in what amounts to an ongoing revenge fantasy of the less privileged.